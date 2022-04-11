ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Monday’s updated COVID cases for West Virginia

By Sam Kirk
 1 day ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 128 new COVID cases and 2 additional deaths on April 11.

On Friday , 92 new COVID-19 cases and 4 additional deaths were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 498,542 (+128) total cases and 6,755 (+2) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 321 (-37) active cases.

According to the new CDC guidelines , mask recommendations are based on each county’s COVID risk, numbers and hospitalizations.

Masks are no longer recommended in indoor public places in any county in West Virginia. Should COVID cases increase, the CDC will reevaluate the removal of mask recommendations.

Only small pockets of counties in the U.S. are still recommended to wear masks, according to the CDC.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old female from Wood County and an 86-year old female from Ohio County.

Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for last week

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1), Berkeley (19), Boone (1), Braxton (0), Brooke (4), Cabell (24), Calhoun (1), Clay (0), Doddridge (4), Fayette (5), Gilmer (1), Grant (0), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (5), Hancock (2), Hardy (0), Harrison (7), Jackson (0), Jefferson (21), Kanawha (19), Lewis (3), Lincoln (1), Logan (2), Marion (17), Marshall (7), Mason (2), McDowell (12), Mercer (17), Mineral (5), Mingo (0), Monongalia (17), Monroe (1), Morgan (10), Nicholas (2), Ohio (5), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (3), Preston (13), Putnam (16), Raleigh (8), Randolph (3), Ritchie (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (3), Tucker (3), Tyler (1), Upshur (0), Wayne (4), Webster (0), Wetzel (3), Wirt (9), Wood (17), Wyoming (5).

According to the dashboard, 1,122,841 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 970,730 people, or 54.2% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 440,657 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 12 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine, and at-risk people and people over 50 now qualify for a second COVID booster . To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here .

