True Crime Show Junkies! Get paid to watch true crime documentaries!

In the late aughts, Sarma Melngailis became one of New York's hottest restaurateurs thanks to Pure Food and Wine, her vegan eatery whose celebrity clientele included Owen Wilson and Alec Baldwin, and her spin-off cookbooks. Over time, the raw food restaurant developed mysterious fiscal issues and closed in 2015. In May of the following year, it was announced that Melngailis and her husband Anthony Strangis had been apprehended in Tennessee by cops who tracked them down because they ordered a pie from Domino's Pizza. Brooklyn District Attorney Ken Thompson subsequently announced that the pair had been arrested on a warrant stemming from an unsealed 24-count indictment in which they were charged with allegedly stealing $844,000 from four investors, shortchanging employees of more than $40,000 in wages, and failing to pay over $400,000 in sales tax.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 28 DAYS AGO