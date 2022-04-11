Somers spelling champ studies words to get hints

Eighth-grader Julia Settevendemie, the 2022 Connecticut spelling champion, will be competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee next month. Her brother, fifth-grader Nate, tied for fifth place in the regional bee and will be accompanying Julia to Washington for the competition set for May 30- June 3. (Susan Danseyar / Journal Inquirer) By Susan Danseyar / Journal Inquirer

SOMERS — For 13-year-old Julia Settevendemie, spelling is about more than memorization.

Julia, an eighth-grader at the Mabelle B. Avery Middle School who won the state spelling bee in March, is preparing for the Scripps National Spelling Bee set for May 30-June 4 in Oxon Hill, Maryland, near Washington, by reading spelling lists supplied by the E.W. Scripps Co. and studying Greek and Latin roots of words on her own.

“If you learn the language of origin of a word, it’s a hint of how to spell it,” she said.

In addition, Julia is writing words down because she said the act of putting pen to paper helps her memory.

Julia is the first Somers resident to win the state competition, held March 27 at the University of St. Joseph’s Hoffman auditorium in West Hartford. Thirty students in grades 4 through 8 vied for the title.

She’s apprehensive about the national competition but thinks once she goes up to the microphone for the first time, her jitters will calm down. That was her experience at the regional competition.

“I wasn’t nervous for the school bee,” held Feb. 15 where three other students competed, “but definitely was very nervous for the regional, mainly because I was in front of so many people,” Julia said. She went to the microphone 12 times in that contest and started to relax after her first few appearances.

Julia’s brother Nate, 10, a fifth-grader at Somers Elementary School, also competed at the regional bee and tied for fifth place.

He was nervous and said it was a lot different to step up to the microphone than practice with his sister at home.

“Harrumph” was the word he didn’t spell correctly.

Their spelling bee coach, Linda Preston, said she’s known Julia and Nate since they were very young children. She teaches Spanish at Somers High School now but was at the elementary school for many years and has been running the bees for both the elementary and middle schools for the past 10 years.

“When Julia was in fourth grade, she was the absolute best speller in her grade and came close to winning but lost to a fifth-grader,” Preston said. “In 2019, as a fifth-grader she won the school bee and went on to the regional bee where she came in 13th.”

When Nate was a second-grader, Preston said, he was very interested in the spelling bee but had to wait two years because it wasn’t held during the pandemic. “I thought he would probably do well,” she said. “He has the same mindset as Julia, thinks things through and asks good question for clarification during the bees.”

Preston said Julia and Nate both love challenges. “Scientific words do not scare them,” she said.

Nate’s favorite word is “pneumonoultramicrosilicovolcanoconiosis.” It’s a lung disease caused by a volcano’s dust, sand, and ash, he said.

Julia’s said her favorite word is “onomatopoeia,” a bit more lighthearted and playful than her brother’s.

Their parents, Stephanie and Peter Settevendemie, said their children are avid readers. Nate likes nonfiction, particularly science and math, they said.

They both like learning the definitions of words and said spelling helps them with school work and will be useful in anything they may do in the future.

“Julia can attack a word,” Preston said. “A lot of kids will look at a list of words and memorize them, but Julia has the ability to think about the parts of words. She sets a goal and works toward it.”

The entire family will be accompanying Julia to the national bee and plans to visit sites in Washington, where Julia is looking forward to touring the White House.

The Hartford Courant, West Hartford Historical Society, and the Noah Webster House sponsored the Connecticut Spelling Bee. Julia received an online dictionary and encyclopedia as well as a $2,022 scholarship to St. Joseph’s University, should she decide to attend the school after graduation from high school.

The E.W. Scripps Co. administers the Scripps National Spelling Bee from its headquarters in Cincinnati. The national spelling bee began in 1925 when nine newspapers joined together to host it. Ninety years later, the literacy effort now reaches 11 million students.

The bee and Merriam-Webster work together, bringing lists of words to the best spellers across the country. Their purpose is to help students improve their spelling, increase their vocabularies, learn concepts, and develop correct English usage.

The contestants cannot be older than 14 or past eighth grade. To qualify, students must win a regional competition and be sponsored by a local newspaper that has organized a spelling bee in the community.