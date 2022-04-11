ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trading starts of new Warner Bros. Discovery media giant

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of the new Warner Bros. Discovery media giant, the $43 billion combination of Discovery and the AT&T spinoff WarnerMedia, have begun trading Monday. The bulked-up company combines the owner of storied film studio Warner...

Variety

Warner Bros. Discovery Will Combine HBO Max and Discovery Plus in International Markets

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. Discovery’s plans to merge streaming services HBO Max and Discovery Plus in the U.S. is likely to be adopted overseas, and a clearer picture is emerging of what the platform will look like in key markets. Sources tell Variety that Discovery and AT&T’s WarnerMedia — which are expected to merge in the next month — plan to have one single global platform that will combine the two streaming services, as opposed to a market-by-market approach for international. Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels, who will also serve as CFO of the newly combined Warner Bros....
BUSINESS
Variety

Warner Bros. TV Group and HBO Sign First-Look Deal with Stephanie Allain’s Homegrown Pictures

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. Television Group and HBO have sealed a new first-look deal with producer Stephanie Allain (“Dear White People”) and her Homegrown Pictures banner. Allain already held a first-look pact with the studio, which she sealed in February 2020; this extends that relationship and includes a partnership with HBO. Under the multi-year deal, Allain and her Homegrown Pictures team (which includes director of development Gabrielle Ebron) will develop original scripted programming for HBO and HBO Max, as well as other streaming services, cable and broadcast outlets. Warner Bros. Television will produce those projects. Allain’s credits...
BUSINESS
Variety

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network to Move Under HBO at Warner Bros. Discovery (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network will move under HBO’s purview upon the completion of Discovery’s acquisition of WarnerMedia, which will result in the launch of Warner Bros. Discovery on Monday, Variety has learned exclusively. Allison Page, president of Magnolia, which is a joint venture between the Gaineses and Discovery, Inc., will report directly to HBO and HBO Max chief Casey Bloys. Bloys is one of the few top WarnerMedia execs still standing following this week’s mass exodus ahead of the Discovery-WarnerMedia merger’s close, which was capped off by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David...
BUSINESS
Person
David Zaslav
Person
David Warner
hypebeast.com

Nicolas Cage Reveals to Warner Bros. He Wants To Join 'The Batman' Sequel as Villain, Egghead

Nicolas Cage might just be entering into the world of DC Comics for his next career move. In a message to Warner Bros. executives, Cage told reporters at SXSW that he is interested in taking on the role of the villain Egghead in a potential sequel to Matt Reeves’ The Batman. While a sequel has yet to be announced, Cage is putting his hat in the ring, just in case. In the interview, Cage discussed the upcoming releasingstating, “We have this new [movie with] Robert Pattinson as The Batman, which I’m excited to see. I haven’t seen it yet but I think he would be terrific.”
MOVIES
Deadline

Netflix Sets Feature Take Of ‘Irredeemable’ & ‘Incorruptible’ Graphic Novel Series With Jeymes Samuel Directing, Kemp Powers Writing, Jay-Z & James Lassiter Producing

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is developing a live-action feature take of the bestselling Boom! Studios comic series Irredeemable and its sister title Incorruptible with BAFTA-winning The Harder They Fall filmmaker Jeymes Samuel directing, Oscar-nominated scribe Kemp Powers writing and producers Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter and James Lassiter on board. Samuel will also produce. Carter and Lassiter will produce through their overall deal at the streamer with Stephen Christy and Ross Richie from Boom! Studios. Powers and Adam Yoelin will serves as EPs. In the graphic novel series, when the world’s most powerful and beloved superhero, the god-like Plutonian, inexplicably begins slaughtering...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Is ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ on HBO Max or Netflix?

The first live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie zoomed into theaters in January 2020, and absolutely nothing of consequence has happened in the two years that followed. Therefore, you’ve surely spent the past 730 days on the edge of your seat, pondering, wondering, speculating: “When will Sonic the Hedgehog 2 come out?”
MOVIES
IndieWire

Netflix Halts Development of Will Smith Movie ‘Fast and Loose’ — Report

Click here to read the full article. When Will Smith charged the stage and slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards last Sunday, the film world instantly began speculating about how the altercation would affect the star’s career. While Smith received a standing ovation when he won his first Oscar less than an hour later, it was unclear how much studios and fans would embrace future projects Smith was developing. The first domino to fall was Smith’s membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The Academy acted first, launching a formal review of Smith’s conduct with expulsion...
MOVIES
Deadline

Marlee Matlin To Direct Episode of Fox’s Anthology Drama ‘Accused’

Click here to read the full article. Oscar winner Marlee Matlin is set to make her directorial debut in an episode of Fox’s new anthology drama series Accused, from Homeland EPs Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa, and David Shore (The Good Doctor, House). Developed by Gordon, Accused, co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, Accused depicts how an ordinary person gets...
TV & VIDEOS
SFGate

AT&T Names Samuel Di Piazza Chairman of Warner Bros. Discovery

Di Piazza, previously global CEO of PricewaterhouseCoopers from 2002 until his retirement in 2009, spent 36 years working at PwC. He was among the seven board members of the combined WarnerMedia-Discovery that AT&T announced Tuesday. The Warner Bros. Discovery board of directors initially will comprise 13 members, seven appointed by AT&T and six by Discovery.
BUSINESS
Press Democrat

Warner Bros. Discovery board of directors draws criticism for lack of Latinos

AT&T and Discovery on Tuesday unveiled board members to oversee the soon-to-be Warner Bros. Discovery media company, immediately drawing criticism because the two companies failed to include a Latino board member. "By failing to bring Latino representation to the boardroom, Warner Bros. Discovery is not only missing a crucial opportunity...
BUSINESS
IndieWire

AMC Networks Is Worth Half Its 2015 Value: What’s Its Future Beyond ‘Walking Dead’ Spinoffs?

Click here to read the full article. This year, AMC Networks will end three hit series — “Better Call Saul,” “The Walking Dead,” and “Killing Eve” — and replace them with an army of undead I.P. There’s “Interview With a Vampire” starring Eric Bogosian, and “Mayfair Witches,” led by Alexandra Daddario, both from the Anne Rice universe, along with next month’s return of “Fear the Walking Dead” and new episodic anthology series “Tales of the Walking Dead” later this year. Next year their legions will grow with “Isle of the Dead,” starring popular “Walking Dead” alums Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren...
NFL
B105

‘The Batman’ On HBO Max: When It’s Coming to Streaming

Due to a technical glitch on the HBO website, we now know when Matt Reeves’ The Batman will arrive on HBO Max. According to Deadline, the gritty superhero flick will land on the streaming platform Tuesday, April 19. The Batman will subsequently premiere on the pay cable network on Saturday, April 23. While the listing has since been deleted, you can view it here on Deadline’s website.
TV & VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

Warner Bros. Games Offers 15-Minute First Look at 'Hogwarts Legacy' Gameplay

Three months into its 2022 release window, Warner Bros. Games and Avalanche Software have now released a detailed look at the upcoming gameplay for Harry Potter spinoff Hogwarts Legacy. Spanning almost 15 minutes long, the new footage gives fans a first look at some of the game’s core elements, including...
VIDEO GAMES
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Discovery, Inc. Announces Full Slate of Board Designees for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.

Board designees announced in anticipation of the Q2 closing of the Discovery, Inc. and WarnerMedia combination. Designees will bring deep media industry expertise, extensive qualifications, and diverse experience. Samuel A. Di Piazza to become Board Chair. NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) today...
BUSINESS
Variety

‘The Crown’ Prequel: Discussions Begin Between Netflix and Producer Left Bank

Click here to read the full article. Netflix and “The Crown” producer Left Bank Pictures have been in discussions over a prequel to the British royal drama series, a source confirmed Friday. However, the prequel is not in development nor greenlit. The prequel would start with the death of Queen Victoria in 1901, and would run up to where “The Crown” began, which was with the wedding of Queen Elizabeth II in 1947. “The Crown” creator Peter Morgan would also pen the prequel, which would run for three to five seasons, according to a report in the Daily Mail, described by...
TV SERIES
Variety

FX Orders Comedy Pilot From Lauren Ludwig

Click here to read the full article. FX has ordered a half-hour comedy pilot from Lauren Ludwig. The pilot is described as a metaphysical comedy about a group of queer twenty-somethings forced by the most unlikely source to confront their generational anxieties and unpack their emotional baggage. Ludwig is writing and executive producing the pilot. Chris & Paul Weitz of Depth of Field, Andrew Miano, Dan Balgoyen and Aaron Kogan will also executive produce. FX Productions will produce. The pilot marks the first time Ludwig will be credited as a TV writer. She previously directed an episode of the FX series “Cake.” She...
TV SERIES

