Sony is expanding the number of PlayStation Studios again this week with news that Montreal-based Haven Studios is becoming part of the family. This is one of the more obvious and probably easier acquisitions Sony has negotiated. As the PlayStation.Blog reports, Sony partnered with Haven Studios in March last year just as it was being setup as an independent studio by well-known industry veteran Jade Raymond. Ever since, the studio has been working on an original PlayStation IP that's currently only described as a "modern multiplayer experience that brings gamers together in positive and meaningful ways."

BUSINESS ・ 22 DAYS AGO