FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Like its food offerings, it seems the Minnesota State Fair wants to serve up something for everyone when it comes to music at the Grandstand. Grunge scene rockers Alice in Chains is the latest addition to the main stage lineup, playing Aug. 25 with Breaking Benjamin and Bush also on the bill. Tickets range from $79 for the general admission pit down to $36 for reserved seating. They're available via Etix or by calling 1-800-514-3849.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 22 DAYS AGO