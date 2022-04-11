ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

The Judds are coming to Huntsville

By Nick Kremer
WAFF
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Judds will be coming to the Von Braun Center Probst Arena in...

www.waff.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHNT-TV

Monster Jam Returns to Huntsville

Get ready to start your engines and throw up some dirt! Happening through the weekend, monster trucks will take over the Von Braun Center in Huntsville for the "Monster Jam."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

The Judds ‘Final Tour’ coming to Alabama

This is going to be a huge year for The Judds. In May, the mother-daughter singing duo - known for ‘80s smashes like “Why Not Me,” “Mama He’s Crazy” and “Have Mercy” – will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS LA

Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee

Country music singer and songwriter Jeff Carson, who scored hits with "Not On Your Love," and "The Car" before becoming a police officer, has died in Tennessee, his publicist said. Carson was 58.Carson died of a heart attack at a hospital in Franklin, said Jeremy Westby of 2911 Media.Carson was born Jeffrey Lee Herndon in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1963, Westby said in a news release. Carson sang in church and formed a band in Rogers, Arkansas, before moving to Branson, Missouri, where he wrote songs and played locally, the news release said.Carson moved to Nashville and recorded demos for Tracy...
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Growing grocery chain announces first Tennessee location

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced its plans to expand into Tennessee by releasing details about its first store location in the state. The grocery chain has secured 17 acres in Spring Hill, Tennessee, and submitted initial plans to the city, calling for an approximately 160,000 square-foot store with tentative plans to open in 2023.
SPRING HILL, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Entertainment
Huntsville, AL
Entertainment
AL.com

This eye-popping $11.9 million Alabama mansion is up for auction

Looking for the house that has practically everything?. One Alabama mansion that might satisfy that description is going on the auction block. Sumac Farms, off Barrington Hills Drive in Madison, was completed in 2015 and is situated on 57 acres. It was listed for a cool $11.999 million, but is now scheduled to be auctioned in April.
MADISON, AL
WAFF

A third dog will be joining the Huntsville Hospital

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After seeing improved patient outcomes and positive feedback since launching the Canines for Coping dog program in 2019. The Huntsville Hospital Foundation announced that it will be welcoming a third dog to the program. According to a release from the Huntsville Hospital Foundation, the third dog...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WSFA

Amazon facility hosts grand opening in Madison

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Amazon distribution center is hosting its grand opening Monday in the Valley this morning. It’s the first chance for the media and politicians to see the inside of the warehouse and how it will process your orders. The facility, which is located on Greenbrier...
MADISON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Judds#Von Braun Center#Ticketmaster#Waff
Alt 101.7

Drunk AL Man Takes An UBER From Nashville Back Home To Tuscaloosa

Do you know a Tuscaloosa guy that in an unguarded moment confessed to taking an Uber from Nashville to Tuscaloosa?. Whiskey Riff, an on-line site, calls itself “the unfiltered voice of real country funny...we sift through the world’s BS and RIFF on what country’s really about”.The Riff recently solicited wild Nashville stories.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RocketCityMom

Huntsville Weekend Roundup March 18 – 20

Spring is in the air and there’s plenty of ways to enjoy the warmer weather this Huntsville Weekend. Check out some top picks for family fun or browse our full Event Calendar for even more fun stuff! Also new is our 2022 Spring Fun Guide and our annual Summer Camp Guide for kids. It’s easier than ever to get a jump on your plans!
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Praise 93.3

Another Weekend Homicide in Tuscaloosa . . .

Another Weekend Homicide in Tuscaloosa . . . Death and injuries from violence causes a major public health problem here in Tuscaloosa and West Alabama. Significant variations in the extent of this problem exist within and between areas of Tuscaloosa and West Alabama. There exist a broad range of viable strategies for preventing violence, some of which have been shown to be particularly effective. However, no single strategy is on its own likely to be sufficient to reduce the health burden of youth and adult violence. Instead, multiple concurrent approaches will be needed and they will need to be relevant to the specific place where they are implemented. What is successful in preventing violence in Birmingham, Atlanta, or Memphis, will not necessarily work here in Tuscaloosa and West Alabama.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WHNT News 19

Huntsville High School presents “Anastasia: The Musical”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – Huntsville High School students are preparing for the premier of “Anastasia: The Musical”, based on the well-known films. HHS Theatre provided the following synopsis: The musical transports audience-goers from the twilight of the Russian empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s. In this story, a young woman sets out to […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Chris Stapleton adds two more Alabama shows for 2022

Country music superstar Chris Stapleton added two more shows in Alabama this year, Red Mountain Entertainment announced this week. His “All American Roadshow” will make stops at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater Thursday, July 14 and The Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach Friday, July 15. Tickets for both shows go on...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WAFF

From Mobile to Hollywood: Tyler Allen shares his ‘American Idol’ experience with TVL

MOBILE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Every now and then, Alabama is represented on TV in a way that makes us all a little more proud of where we come from. In 2022, four people from Alabama hit the stage for Season 20 of American Idol. Of the four contestants are Cadence Baker of Muscle Shoals, Tristen Gresset of Pell City, Kezai ‘Lady K’ of Tuskegee and Tyler Allen of Mobile.
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy