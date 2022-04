You may have seen your cat sitting on the window sill, sounding like it’s having a conversation with the birds outside. That’s your cat chirping, a vocalization that does, indeed, sound similar to a bird call. Cat vocalizations, such as meowing, hissing, and purring, each have a purpose, and so does chirping. As a cat parent, you may be curious, not only about why do cats chirp, but also how they do it. Keep reading to find out more about why your pet engages in this adorable cat behavior.

ANIMALS ・ 27 DAYS AGO