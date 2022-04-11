ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Father Reaches Out to Son 64 Years Late

By Annie Tobey
Seniors Guide
Seniors Guide
 1 day ago

After 64 years old silence, the writer’s biological father reaches out, but the son has no interest in an email relationship with “a near-complete stranger. … I’d prefer to move on. Is that wrong?” See what the advice columnist Amy Dickinson has to say in this edition of “Ask Amy.”

Dear Amy:

Recently, my biological father emailed me to say he’d like to get to know me. We’ve never met. He is 81, I am 64.

He had long denied that I’m his son, and until recently had been very hostile to any attempt on my part to be in touch.

Decades ago, I did some research on him and decided that I knew enough and moved on.

He was a successful businessman and is the patriarch of a large family.

I am also successful in my work and happy with life and my large family.

I have politely responded to his emails, but I have decided that I am not interested in an email relationship with a near-complete stranger, whom I don’t know and have zero affinity with.

I have offered, however, to meet him in person. (He lives in another state).

He responded by saying it would be a waste of my time and money if I have no desire to develop a relationship with him.

I consider the travel cost to be a very minor expense. He dismisses my feelings regarding meeting in person, versus corresponding.

My sense is that this ship sailed decades ago, and I’d prefer to move on.

Is that wrong?

Moving On

Dear Moving On:

I am assuming that you would prefer to meet in person to see for yourself any physical or other familial traits, and to satisfy what might be a lifetime of periodic curiosity about your biological father.

One reason some people prefer to communicate via email versus in person is because they are more in control of the conversation when they are corresponding. This lowers the risk that they will encounter the other person’s visceral reactions.

In the case of an elder, it is possible that he has physical ailments or lifestyle realities he does not want to disclose. He might be afraid of your anger or trying to prevent you from meeting other family members.

Related: From a father who reaches out too late, to caregiving for abusive parents , more from “Ask Amy”

And it is worth noting that he did his only part in bringing you forth when he was 16 or 17 years old. Surely fathering a son at such a young age might have been a factor in some of his regrettable subsequent choices.

You two seem locked in a skirmish for who gets to control the conversation, but hey – that’s easier than actually communicating. (I’m also wondering if there is a familial streak of stubbornness at play.)

You obviously don’t anticipate or desire any sort of loving reunion, but I do think you might regret it later if you didn’t express yourself and ask any questions now, even if it is via email.

Think of it as receiving information after your father reaches out instead of having a relationship, which you have stated you do not want to have.

In the tradition of the great personal advice columnists, Chicago Tribune ’s Amy Dickinson is a plainspoken straight shooter who relates to readers of all ages. She answers personal questions by addressing issues from both her head and her heart. A solid reporter, Dickinson researches her topics to provide readers with informed opinions and answers – ranging from when a father reaches out to his son 64 years too late to DNA surprises. Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068.

© 2021 by Amy Dickinson

Click here to read more Ask Amy columns curated for a baby boomer audience.

The post Father Reaches Out to Son 64 Years Late appeared first on Seniors Guide .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Express
Boomer Magazine

When Grandparents Ignore Parents’ Requests

A concerned parent writes to “Ask Amy” after the in-laws repeatedly ignore rules against ATV rides for the 5-year-old and keep unlocked firearms in their house. See what advice columnist Amy Dickinson has to say when grandparents ignore parents’ requests. Dear Amy:. Seven months ago, my in-laws...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
MarketWatch

‘We’ve been left out in the cold’: My mother named my sister beneficiary of her estate, but wrote a letter wishing to divide it among her 3 children. What now?

My mother passed away recently. She had bank and investment accounts and a good deal of land that had one of my siblings as a joint owner (not just an authorized signer). In the last decade of her life, mom had given this same sibling her financial power of attorney, and their spouse medical power of attorney. The land had a “transfer on death” completed five years ago that lists an order of succession — my sibling, their spouse, then me. Mom had no debts.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
MarketWatch

‘We’re headed for a family feud’: My father offered his 3 kids equal monetary gifts. My siblings took cash. I took stock. It’s soared in value — now they’re crying foul

Several years before my father’s death, he offered me and my two siblings each an early “cash gift” from his estate in the amount of whatever the maximum non-taxable amount was at the time. He was an active investor and offered the gift in the form of the stock instead of cash. My siblings took the cash and I decided to take it in stock valued the same as the cash amount.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Gillian Sisley

Woman Refuses to Let Mother-in-Law See Newborn

Do grandparents have the right to see their grandchildren when they want, and on their terms?. Nothing quite changes a person's life like having a child. Becoming a parent means you're responsible for raising a newborn into a respectable adult who contributes to society. But with so many different parenting methods out there, it's not uncommon for parents to have discord with other loved ones based on their parenting styles.
Gillian Sisley

Mom Kicks Son Out After Engagement Announcement

Are engagements a welcomed second chance at happiness?. There's nothing more difficult than losing a loved one. Over 3 million deaths happen in the US each year, and it's estimated about 200,000 of those deaths are accidents. This sort of unexpected and sudden loss can be one of the most bitter tragedies. Overcoming a loss like this takes a lot of time to process and heal.
Gillian Sisley

Mother-in-Law Refuses to Talk to Son's Wife After Prank

When does an in-law's intervention cross the line?. As if marriage wasn't hard enough, in-laws have been known to make it even more difficult. And this isn't just folklore, it's entirely proven by science as well. A research study, which followed hundreds of married couples over multiple decades, found that excessive intervention from in-laws in a couple's marriage could radically increase their chances of divorce.
Gillian Sisley

Son Refuses to Let Mother Attend Wedding

Do mothers have the right to see their children get married?. Weddings are a time for celebration and joy. Engaged couples plan weddings so that they can gather all of their loved ones and friends together to witness their union and commitment to one another. And with the wedding industry bringing in over $60 billion a year in the US, weddings are no small matter.
Slate

My Father-in-Law’s Online Habit Is Wrecking His Family’s Finances

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My mother-in-law recently approached me with a concern that for the first time since they retired (18 years ago), she and her husband have more money going out than coming in. She didn’t share exact amounts and I didn’t ask—I couldn’t tell if she wanted advice or just to unburden.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Gillian Sisley

Mom Admits She 'Doesn't Like' Her Son to His Face

Do parents have to like their children, even if they're a bully?. Being a parent is not for the faint of heart. It's a job that comes with a lot of responsibility and a lot of pressure. Raising a human being requires adults to completely re-navigate their life to work around their kids. That isn't always an enjoyable thing to do.
Seniors Guide

Seniors Guide

Richmond, VA
1K+
Followers
340
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

Seniors Guide educates and empowers seniors and their families to make their best choices. Readers can browse residential and home care options, services for downsizing and aging in place, expert resources, informative and entertaining articles and more. Our print magazines and online guide encompass Virginia, North Carolina, and parts of the Midwest, with more on the way.

 http://www.seniorsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy