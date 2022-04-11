ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

5 Things Every Hiring Manager Should Know in a Candidate-Driven Market

By Krisztina Veres
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

To be competitive, hiring managers need to accept that it is crucial to be flexible in order to be the first choice for top...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

5 Business Stages Every Investor Should Know

Valuation metrics should be used in context to the business’s life cycle stage. The widely regarded price-to-earnings ratio has limited usefulness. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Distractify

"Pocketing" Is Becoming a More Common Term in Dating, but What Does It Mean?

The internet is full of new trends, and while some of them are harmless or even positive, others can be pretty harmful. Sometimes, though, the internet just gives a name to something that has always existed, and that seems to be the case with pocketing, a new term that has emerged in dating circles on social media. Naturally, the emergence of the term has led some to wonder what it means.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress Management#Health Benefits
Eye On Annapolis

Top 10 Mistakes to Avoid in Job Interviews

So you have finally ended your long and tedious process of surfing employment websites and looking for that perfect job at various Maryland job fairs, and here it is – your long-awaited interview invitation. No matter what it is, a face-to-face conversation with a recruiter or a group stage with five more people competing with you, you will always have higher chances to get an offer if you know how to behave well.
JOBS
Agriculture Online

What farmers should know about carbon markets

Tom Oswald pulls out a water bottle at a packed carbon market session sponsored by Agoro Carbon held earlier this month at the Commodity Classic in New Orleans. “It says on the side of the bottle that it’s a carbon neutral product,” says the Cleghorn, Iowa, farmer. “So that means someone thought they would increase the value of this water by putting carbon neutral [on the bottle]. So, if you don’t think they [carbon markets] are real, they’re real.”
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Fast Company

Why retaining talent is not as complicated as you think

Employers of all kinds are experiencing resignations in numbers unlike any seen before. While this phenomenon is getting a lot of attention from media outlets, organizations need to be focusing on keeping those who have not walked out the door. Communication has always been the key to creating an engaging,...
ECONOMY
Fast Company

Is it time to step out of the chief executive spotlight?

After years of building a career and maintaining a successful brand in the business, it may be a difficult choice to walk away from your role as CEO—even though you’ve outgrown the position and are seeking new challenges away from the day-to-day tasks. Before you determine how to...
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

Activision Taps Diversity Chief to Boost Women, Non-Binary Staff

Video game giant Activision Blizzard Inc. on Monday announced the hiring of Kristen Hines as its new Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer. Hines, who most recently led the global inclusion, diversity and equity practice at. Accenture. , will work with the company’s leadership team and employee resource groups to...
BUSINESS
Navy Times

Networking: Making the most of your connections

Personal connections are critical when transitioning from the military to a civilian job. And not just any job — one you want and are a great fit to fill. The good news is you’ve made a ton of connections through your military service. You just need to know how to use them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rick Martinez RN

5 Ways Travel Nurses Lose Faith in Their Recruiters

Like you, I made the leap into travel nursing. And also, like you, that meant I had to find the right travel company and then, of course, mesh with the right recruiter. And boy oh boy, are there are a ton of recruiters who wanted lil' ole' me to take a contract with them.
30Seconds

Concepts of Leadership: Leaders Undermine Their Own Authority When Words & Actions Are at Odds

Employees can’t help but grumble when the boss claims to value work-life balance, but then works well into the evening each day, firing off late-night emails with the expectation they be answered by morning. Their morale plummets and they start updating their resumes when managers insist on top-notch results from everyone – everyone except the managers themselves, that is.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
blavity.com

Putting Black Women First Starts With Entrepreneurship

For nearly a decade, I’ve been the co-owner of a Black-owned seafood restaurant, The Crabby Shack. What initially started as a barbecue sensation and personal passion has transformed into a Brooklyn-based seafood joint where everyone and anyone can enjoy great food made with love. Despite the challenges that Black women entrepreneurs face, we persist and continue to fulfill our entrepreneurial dreams. But now, more than ever, we need an investment in resources, access to professional networks, and the business education needed to survive and thrive.
BROOKLYN, NY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
874K+
Followers
89K+
Post
798M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy