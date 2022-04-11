ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelsea Ballerini to Co-Host ‘CMT Music Awards’ Remotely, Kane Brown Added as Co-Host

By Jessica Nicholson
 1 day ago

CMT Music Awards co-host Kelsea Ballerini will be hosting Monday’s (April 11) show remotely after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Alright friends, I have some good news and I have some bad news,” Ballerini shared with fans via an Instagram video. “The bad news is a couple of days ago I tested positive for COVID, and the CMT Awards are tonight. So unfortunately, I cannot be there in person anymore and I am devastated. I am gutted. But the good news is that I’m feeling a lot better and the incredible CMT family and my team have brought part of the CMT set to my house, to my little bubble, and set it up to where I can still host and perform.

“It is certainly not what we expected or planned for, but we are doing our d–n best,” she continued. “So I will still see you tonight on the awards and let’s make some lemonade together out of these very bitter lemons. But have so much fun for me if you are going to the show and if you are watching on TV, I will see you there.”

According to a statement from CMT, Kane Brown (who co-hosted last year’s CMT Music Awards alongside Ballerini) is stepping in to co-host alongside actor Anthony Mackie at Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium. This year’s CMT Music Awards will air for the first time on CBS and will stream on Paramount+.

The CMT Music Awards will take place at Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium. Ballerini is nominated for two awards, including collaborative video of the year for her video for the Kenny Chesney collaboration “Half of My Hometown.” She is also nominated for CMT performance of the year, for her performance of “I Quit Drinking” alongside LANY at the 2021 CMT Music Awards.

Brown leads with four nominations, including video of the year and male video of the year for “One Mississippi,” and two nominations in the CMT performance of the year category for his rendition of “Three Wooden Crosses” from the 2021 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony, as well as his work with Nelly, Blanco Brown and Breland for “Ride Wit Me” from the 2021 CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends .

Ballerini previously told Billboard about her own approach to handling the anything-can-happen reality of hosting awards shows. “One of my favorite artists is Kelly Clarkson and I got to tour with her. I’ve really tried to learn from her. She has a way of just … when things go wrong, she just handles it with such humor, and that’s what makes me love her as a fan,” she said. “I think as long as I’m in the moment, I can handle whatever happens.”

Watch Ballerini’s announcement below:

Billboard

Billboard

