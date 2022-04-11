Wolverine and Rawlings Create a Baseball-Inspired Boot That Celebrates American Craftsmanship

Click here to read the full article.

With the start of regular season baseball here, Wolverine and sports equipment manufacturing company Rawlings have created a limited-edition boot inspired by America’s favorite pastime.

Arriving next month is the Wolverine 1000 Mile boot done in collaboration with Rawlings, dubbed the Americana Edition. Wolverine said the boot — a look the brand said is a celebration of American craftsmanship — was designed in Michigan and handcrafted in Arkansas, and executed with premium Heart of the Hide leather from Horween Leather Company in Chicago, which is the same leather used on baseball gloves from Rawlings.

In terms of materials, the Rawlings x Wolverine 1000 Mile boot is built with antique brass eyelets and hardware, custom red leather heel stacks (from Williamsport, Penn.), debossed co-branded custom leather fob, Goodyear welt construction and white Vibram rubber outsoles.

To deliver on the baseball storytelling and tie the collaboration together, the look comes with sherry-colored Rawlings embroidered patches on the tongues, the Heart of the Hide logo on the outsole, baseball-inspired red and white stitching, athletic white and red cotton laces and Wolverine 1000 Mile gold foil debossed branding on the collar.

The Rawlings x Wolverine 1000 Mile Americana Edition arrives May 10 via Wolverine.com/Rawlings . The boot will come with a $415 price tag.