Washington, DC

Lorde to Headline 2022 All Things Go Music Festival Alongside Mitski, Bleachers, King Princess

By Gil Kaufman
 1 day ago

Lorde will cap a string of fall U.S. festival gigs with a headlining set at this year’s All Things Go Festival in Maryland on Oct. 1. The eighth edition of the independent fest will return to Merriweather Post Pavilion for a show that will feature 16 acts playing on three stages, with its continued emphasis on supporting women in top-billed positions on the roster.

In addition to Lorde, the lineup is topped by Mitski, Bleachers, King Princess, Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker, Peach Pit, Hippo Campus, Goth Babe and Bartees Strange. Tickets for the event will go on sale on Friday (April 15) at 10 a.m. ET here . Other acts slated to perform include: Maude Latour, Jack Kays, MICHELLE, Wallice, Kyle Dixon and The BLSSM.

Organizers will also preview the festival with the fourth edition of the All Things Go Creator Summit presented by SiriusXM/Pandora, which will feature panels and programming spotlighting notable panelists from the worlds of music, entertainment and journalism; the Summit will take place on Sept. 30 at the Eaton Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Since launching in 2011, All Things Go has hosted a large variety of A-list headliners, including Billie Eilish, Haim, Charli XCX, St. Vincent, Maggie Rogers, CHVCHES, Carly Rae Jepsen, Sylvan Esso, Tove Lo, Future Islands, Young Thug and many more.

In late March Lorde revisited her Melodrama and Pure Heroine personas in the video for “Secrets From a Girl (Who’s Seen It All),” in which the singer dances, jumps rope and chats on the beach with two clones, each styled to model one of her old looks.

See the show’s poster below.

