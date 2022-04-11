ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Rodrigo Named Songwriter of the Year at 2022 ASCAP Pop Music Awards

By Paul Grein
 1 day ago

Hot on the heels of winning three Grammys on April 3, Olivia Rodrigo will be crowned songwriter of the year at the ASCAP Pop Music Awards . The show will be held virtually again this year from Monday (April 11) through Thursday.

Rodrigo, 19, is one of the youngest winners of this award since the ASCAP Pop Music Awards were launched in 1984. Beyoncé was also 19 when she won in 2001. Debbie Gibson was even younger, 18, when she won in 1989 (in a strange-but-true tie with Bruce Springsteen).

Rodrigo’s songwriter of the year award, recognizing her hits “drivers license,” “déjà vu” and “good 4 u,” is Rodrigo’s first ASCAP Award, a reflection of just how fast her climb has been. It’s also one of her first major songwriting awards. She and her collaborator Daniel Nigro were nominated for song of the year at the Grammys but unexpectedly lost to the plush Silk Sonic ballad “Leave the Door Open.” Rodrigo will accept the award in an exclusive video on @ASCAP social media.

The Dua Lipa smash “Levitating” (solo or featuring DaBaby) receives song of the year. The multiplatinum hit was co-written by ASCAP songwriters Clarence Coffee Jr., Sarah Hudson, DaBaby, Stephen “Koz” Kozmeniuk and Lipa and published by Baby Jesus Publishing, Best Coffee in Town, Italians Do It Better, Kobalt Music Publishing, Nyan King Music, Prescription Songs, Sony Music Publishing, South Coast Music Group LLC, Universal Music Publishing Group, Unsub Pub LLC and Warner Chappell Music.

Sony Music Publishing takes publisher of the year. The publishing powerhouse wins on the strength of such songs as “drivers license,” “Kiss Me More,” “Peaches,” “Arcade,” “Back in Blood,” “Beers and Sunshine” and “RAPSTAR.”

ASCAP Experience will host a special ASCAP Pop Music Awards session on Instagram Live via @ASCAP on Wednesday. Chart-topping songwriters Tommy Brown and Mr. Franks will discuss their ASCAP Award-winning songs “34+35,” “positions” and “pov” (all performed by Ariana Grande) and “Holy” (performed by Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper). The session will be moderated by Republic Records co-president Wendy Goldstein. It begins at 4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT. More information is available at ASCAPexperience.com .

In addition to exclusive ASCAP Experience conversations and acceptance speeches, this year’s ASCAP Pop Music Awards will feature winners sharing stories of their breakthrough moments, the creation of their chart-topping hits and advice for up-and-coming creators. Starting at 10 a.m. ET/ 7 a.m. PT, April 11 through April 14, friends, peers and fans can join in the celebration via @ASCAP on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, using the hashtag #ASCAPAwards.

The ASCAP Pop Music Awards honor the songwriters and publishers of the most performed songs of the past year in pop music. The winning songs are determined by data for terrestrial and satellite radio and for actual programmed and on-demand audio streams. The data is provided by Luminate (formerly MRC Data) in accordance with ASCAP’s publicly available rules.

The complete list of winners is available on ASCAP’s website .

Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood shares rare photo of her sons supporting her during the CMT Awards

Carrie Underwood seriously has the most unwavering – and adorable – support system out there, and she just proved it. The songstress has been celebrating back-to-back career wins and special performances, from her eighth Grammy win for her album My Savior to a residency in Las Vegas, and she just shared the sweetest post of who's there through it all.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
