ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, NC

3-year-old dies after going over falls in North Carolina

By Sydney Broadus, Nexstar Media Wire
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XdcXq_0f5iClY100

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. ( WSPA ) — A 3-year-old child died after falling into the water at Whitewater Falls in North Carolina on Sunday.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Nevaeh Jade Newswanger was visiting with her family when she was swept away by the water and went over the falls.

Emergency crews from Jackson, Transylvania, Haywood, Henderson, and Oconee counties went to the scene to help.

The child’s body was recovered around 1 a.m. Monday after she was found trapped in an area of the falls.

The Sheriff’s Office said Nevaeh is from Denver, Pennsylvania. Her family was living in Oconee County while working in the area.

Woman dies during boating trip in Grand Canyon National Park

Jackson County Sheriff Chip Hall offered prayers and condolences to the family “as they grieve the loss of this precious young child.”

He also cautioned others about the dangers associated with visits to scenic areas such as Whitewater Falls.

“With the onset of spring weather, we need to be reminded of the dangers associated with many scenic areas of the region such as waterfalls,” Hall said. “While beautiful to view from a safe distance, venturing out closer to the falls for any reason brings tremendous danger.”

He urged visitors to keep a safe distance away, view the waterfalls from designated viewing areas and follow posted safety precautions and warnings.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Woman steals nearly $1K worth of purses, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police are looking for a woman who they say grabbed purses off a store shelf and ran out of the business. Officers responded to the shoplifting call on April 6 just before 7 p.m. Police say the suspect walked into TJ Maxx on Summer Avenue, grabbed multiple purses, and left the store […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mother describes son’s death in Beale Street shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A family has identified one of the victims of a shooting on Beale Street that left one person dead and two injured early Sunday morning. Weekend violence on Beale Street has pierced the heart of Tashia Smith. “I had to watch my son die in my hands,” she said. Her 26-year-old son Tacquan […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Storms, heavy winds expected to hit Mid-South Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wednesday’s severe weather has been upgraded to a moderate risk, or level 4, by the National Weather Service of Memphis. According to NWS, the Mid-South could possibly see all modes of severe weather Wednesday, including tornadoes. Scattered rain will be off and on Wednesday morning. Lightning and gusty winds possible. But, the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Centre Daily

Police car plunges into chest-deep water in NC, officials say. ‘I thought the worst’

A crash sent a police car off a road and plunging into chest-deep water in Eastern North Carolina, officials said. The officer was trapped inside the car for about two hours as crews worked to free him overnight Monday, March 21. A photo shared with McClatchy News shows that the front of officer Austin Goulder’s cruiser was mangled after the crash.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Pennsylvania State
Jackson County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Jackson County, NC
City
Henderson, NC
City
Denver, NC
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Fisherman found body after train sent car plunging into NC river. Man now identified

Two months after a train hit a car, sending it plunging into a North Carolina river, a body that a fisherman found in the water has been identified, officials said. On Jan. 14, troopers responded to an area near U.S. Highways 29 and 70 in Davidson County, roughly 50 miles northeast of Charlotte, Master Trooper Ned Moultrie of the N.C. State Highway Patrol told McClatchy News in a phone interview.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Falls#Waterfalls#Boating#Accident#The Sheriff S Office
San Luis Obispo Tribune

First-grade teacher is suspected of trafficking meth, North Carolina police say

An elementary school teacher is accused of drug trafficking in North Carolina, police say. An acquaintance has also been charged. Antonisha Chambers, a 34-year-old first-grade teacher at E. Melvin Honeycutt Elementary School in Fayetteville, and Bradford Gordon, 29, have been arrested on accusations of trafficking methamphetamine, the Fayetteville Police Department said in a news release Saturday, March 19.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WREG

Deadly motorcycle crash shuts down I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 40 East Tuesday afternoon. Police said one person was pronounced dead on the scene and have shut down eastbound traffic on I-240. MPD said the Millbranch exit is closed. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route until the scene has been […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHBS

14-year-old dies after falling from ride at Florida's ICON Park

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy has died after falling from the Free Fall ride at ICON Park in Orlando, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. It happened around 11 p.m. on Thursday. The boy was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital, where he died from his injuries. He...
ORLANDO, FL
WREG

Two teens charged in theft of police chief’s gun, other crimes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teenagers have been arrested and charged with stealing Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis’ gun. Both teens are 17 years old and are being charged with two counts of burglary to a motor vehicle, attempted theft of property of a motor vehicle, theft of property of a handgun. One teen is also […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

18-year-old charged in shooting death of teen girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old has been charged in the shooting death of a teenage girl at a Hickory Hill apartment complex. Memphis Police responded to the shooting at the Cedar Run Apartments in Hickory Hill on April 4. The 13-year-old victim, identified as Mary Wallace, was found unresponsive outside an apartment. She was pronounced […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two indicted in connection with killing of couple taking son to court

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two men have been indicted in connection with the slaying of a couple who were killed as they were preparing to take their son to court to testify against a man who shot him earlier that year, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced. A grand jury indicted Jaja Mani, also known as […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘I just hate to see my city looking like this’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —After investigating upon two large dumpsites at vacant properties in southeast Memphis, WREG learned that one of the spots is owned by the state of Tennessee. The dumpsites located on two plots of land sit across the street from each other at the corners of Lamar and East Shelby Drive. One of those […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy