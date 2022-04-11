Russia c.bank says Q1 current account surplus rises to $58.2 bln

April 11 (Reuters) - Russia ran a current account surplus of $58.2 billion in the first three months of 2022, up from $22.5 billion in the same period last year, central bank data showed on Monday.

Russia's net capital outflow totalled $64.2 billion in January-March, compared with $17.5 billion in the first quarter of 2021.

