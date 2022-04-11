ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kawhi Leonard’s Latest New Balance Shoe Will Give You ‘Goosebumps’ — and Its a Foot Locker Inc. Exclusive

By Peter Verry
 1 day ago
The books Kawhi Leonard read as a kid inspired his latest New Balance shoe colorway. And when it drops, it will be sold exclusively via Foot Locker Inc.

New Balance will soon deliver the Kawhi 2 “Goosebumps,” a basketball sneaker for the NBA star with cues from the R.L. Stein book series of the same name. “‘Goosebumps’ was one of my favorite books growing up, so to see that on my own shoe is awesome. I can’t wait to see people in this shoe,” Leonard said in a statement.

The “Goosebumps” Kawhi 2 is executed with orange and a green hue that is inspired by slime, as well as a slimy eyelet pattern and box logo that New Balance said matches the “Goosebumps” dripping title font. Aside from the colors and nods to slime, the shoe also features spooky tonal graphics that were directly inspired by moments from the book, and a scarecrow wearing a No. 2 jersey that New Balance said is “intended to cause the audience to imagine their own story of how it got there.”

From a performance perspective, the Kawhi 2 — which New Balance described as a look built for a positionless style of play — features its FuelCell foam midsole added to offer a propulsive feel, data-driven outsoles for on-court traction and off-court feel, full-length outsole shanks for stability and bounce, and uppers made with the brand’s data-driven thread applicationKinetic Stitch.

The New Balance Kawhi 2 “Goosebumps” will arrive in men’s sizing for $160 and grade school sizing for $140 on April 22 via Foot Locker and Champs Sports.

Aside from footwear, New Balance will drop two T-shirts, one black and one white, that are “inspired by Kawhi’s ability to turn into a beast on the court.” Also, they will feature Leonard’s own “Goosebumps” cover art on the back. Retail price is $40.

