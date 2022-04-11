ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk not joining Twitter’s board of directors after all

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lsqCl_0f5iCORQ00

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk won’t be joining Twitter’s board of directors as previously announced. The tempestuous billionaire remains Twitter’s largest shareholder.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal tweeted the news , which followed a weekend of Musk tweets suggesting possible changes to Twitter, including making the site ad-free. Nearly 90% of Twitter’s 2021 revenue came from ads.

“Elon’s appointment to the board was to become officially effective on 4/9, but Elon shared that same morning that he would not be joining the board,” Agrawal wrote in a reposted note originally sent to Tesla employees. “I believe this is for the best.”

Agrawal didn’t offer an explanation for Musk’s apparent decision. He said the board understood the risks of having Musk as a member. But it, “believed having Elon as a fiduciary of the company, where he, like all board members, has to act in the best interests of the company and all our shareholders, was the best path forward,” he wrote.

Musk posted a few cryptic tweets late Sunday, including one showing a meme saying, “In all fairness, your honor, my client was in goblin mode,” followed by one saying “Explains everything.” Another, later tweet was of an emoji with a hand over its mouth.

He now has a 9% stake in Twitter, raising questions about how he might try to reshape the social media platform as Twitter’s biggest shareholder.

Musk’s 80.5 million Twitter followers make him one of the most popular figures on the platform, rivaling pop stars like Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga. But his prolific tweeting has sometimes gotten him into trouble, such as when he has used it to promote his business ventures, rally Tesla loyalists, question pandemic measures and pick fights.

Suddenly, Twitter’s biggest stakeholder is Tesla’s Elon Musk

In one famous example, Musk apologized to a British cave explorer who alleged the Tesla CEO had branded him a pedophile by referring to him as “pedo guy” in an angry — and subsequently deleted — tweet. The explorer filed a defamation suit, although a Los Angeles jury later cleared Musk.

He’s also been locked in a long-running dispute with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over his Twitter activity. Musk and Tesla in 2018 agreed to pay $40 million in civil fines and for Musk to have his tweets approved by a corporate lawyer after he tweeted about having the money to take Tesla private at $420 per share. That didn’t happen but the tweet caused Tesla’s stock price to jump. His lawyer has contended that the SEC is infringing on Musk’s free speech rights.

Musk has described himself as a “free speech absolutist” and has said he doesn’t think Twitter is living up to free speech principles — an opinion shared by followers of Donald Trump and several right-wing political figures who’ve had their accounts suspended for violating Twitter content rules.

But what’s really has been driving Musk’s Twitter involvement isn’t clear. Other preoccupations with the service include arguing to make Twitter’s algorithm viewable by the public, widening the availability of “verified” Twitter accounts, and blasting a profile photo initiative involving non-fungible tokens, or NFTs.

Musk has also called “crypto spam bots,” which search tweets for cryptocurrency-related keywords then pose as customer support to empty user crypto wallets, the “most annoying problem on Twitter.”

Twitter’s CEO and other board members have praised Musk, suggesting they might take his ideas seriously.

Agrawal’s initial actions since taking over from co-founder Jack Dorsey in November have involved reorganizing divisions without making major changes. The company has long lagged behind its social media rivals and boasts far fewer users.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Woman steals dog, returns it in middle of night

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A suspect has been arrested after a dog was stolen and later returned. On March 22, the Pennsylvania State Police allege a female suspect – unknown to the victim  — took a dog from a Rome Township (Crawford County) residence. According to a PSP news release, the suspect loaded the dog into her […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Two people in custody following high speed chase involving U-Haul

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two people are in custody following a high speed police chase which ended on McClelland Avenue. According to Pennsylvania State Police, officers attempted to pull over the driver of a U-Haul when the driver fled the scene. According to one witness, the chase took place on Buffalo Road in Wesleyville and headed eastbound. […]
ERIE, PA
GOBankingRates

4 Ways Elon Musk Lives Frugally

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $286.1 billion as of April 1, according to Forbes. But despite having more wealth than most people could even fathom, in many ways,...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Donald Trump
MarketRealist

Martin Eberhard’s Net Worth and Why Elon Musk Is Angry at Him

While Tesla and Elon Musk are almost synonymous with each other, not many know that the popular EV company had five co-founders and its first CEO was Martin Eberhard. Musk, whose massive net worth makes him the world’s richest person, is known for being vocal with his views. At times, he gets into controversies like calling Vernon Unsworth a “pedo guy.” He also had to quit as Tesla’s chairman after he falsely claimed that he was taking the company private.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Defamation#Ap
TheStreet

Elon Musk May Have Nasty Surprises for Twitter Soon

Investors have become accustomed to Elon Musk, Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report chief executive, making spectacular announcements. He has a knack for surprising them when they least expect it. But what he seems to like even more is the game of cat and mouse with the business community. The billionaire likes to keep everyone guessing what his next move is going to be.
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Tesla's Elon Musk May Be The World's First Trillionaire By 2024

While Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is outspoken and can rub many people the wrong way on a regular basis, there's no doubt he's achieved extreme success. That said, he's arguably just beginning his interesting journey, with grand plans for an epic future. According to a new study, Musk could become the first trillionaire as soon as 2024.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Sports
KTLA.com

Elon Musk may be eyeing a takeover of Twitter

There’s no percentage in second-guessing Elon Musk. The Tesla chief executive is too erratic to make his plans apparent. But it sure looks like he’s pondering an even bigger stake in Twitter — he’s already the largest shareholder — and possibly pursuing a takeover of the San Francisco social-media company.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheStreet

Elon Musk Has an Ideal Plan to Take on Rivals

Elon Musk is an atypical CEO. Elon Musk is an atypical billionaire. Elon Musk is a visionary in search of influence. Within a week, the richest man in the world is on the verge of gaining a level of influence as the world has rarely seen. Musk, whose net worth...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Tesla's Elon Musk, Box's Jack Dorsey Fight Over Twitter

Elon Musk is a habitual tweeter. The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report Chief Executive tweets at all hours, during the work day and late at night. The billionaire's wide ranging thought process on Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report frequently jumps from his own pet projects to law enforcement to social media.
BUSINESS
Outsider.com

Why Did Elon Musk Change His Twitter Name to ‘Elona’?

Recently, SpaceX and Tesla entrepreneur Elon Musk threw followers for a loop when he changed his Twitter name to “Elona.”. The origin of this change comes from an ongoing social media saga. The latest chapter started when Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of the Chechen Republic, posted a lengthy message to Musk wherein he mocks the entrepreneur. One such insult is referring to Musk as “Elona.” Instead of taking offense, Musk updated his profile to reflect the nickname–likely not what Kadyrov had in mind.
INTERNET
YourErie

YourErie

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy