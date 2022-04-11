ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Hill, CA

Police: Drunken suspect steals car, hits wall

By Bay City News
PLEASANT HILL (BCN) – A suspect allegedly stole a car, drove onto southbound Interstate 680 and promptly smashed into a retaining wall, all while apparently under the influence, Pleasant Hill police said on social media Saturday.

“Hopefully you didn’t have to see or deal with the small traffic jam this guy created early this morning!” police posted on Facebook.

The escapade began around 3 a.m. Saturday. According to police, residents flagged down an Officer Bolter, a Pleasant Hill police officer. The residents told the officer they were following their car, which had just been stolen in Concord.

The officer quickly caught up to the stolen vehicle, police said. According to police, “it was apparent that the suspect was also driving under the influence.”

The suspect began driving southbound on I-680 and hit a retaining wall, police said. He was detained and placed under arrest on suspicion of auto theft, DUI, resisting arrest, and other crimes.

