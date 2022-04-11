ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, UT

You Can Stay In This Cave Home Inside A Utah Mountain

By Helen Lee
Simplemost
Simplemost
 2 days ago

If you’ve ever wanted to live off the grid in a self-sustaining way, you might want to check out the cave house of a man named Grant Johnson, which is located just outside of Boulder, Utah. He lives in a mountain inside the Grand Staircase-Escalante Monument (it’s now an inholding within park boundaries) — but this place isn’t exactly what you’d expect. It’s a 5,700-square-foot dwelling, complete with modern amenities such as hydroelectricity, climate controls, a gas barbecue grill and cell phone service (well, as long as you have Verizon, in some areas of the home).

Johnson moved to Utah at the age of 17, when he started working for mining companies while finishing school. That’s when he learned the skills he would need to build his residence. He purchased his 40 acres of land in 1980, but didn’t originally conceive of his blasted-into-the-rock cave home until later.

In 1995, he blasted a small tunnel into the face of the mountain, which started the idea. It took him eight winters of blasting to clear out the space, and then he spent more time coming up with the money to build into it. He lived in a trailer onsite for 25 years without water or electricity while the project was being completed.

Today, the place houses enough living space for Johnson and his partner, Gina (along with their dogs and cats), plus a music room for jamming. It also includes a two-bedroom, one-bath apartment that you can rent through Airbnb for about $355 a night. Outside, there’s an orchard and animals (cows, horses, pigs) that help provide food for the owners, plus a water wheel to generate electric power.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K5kiu_0f5iCGNc00
Airbnb

The Airbnb listing for the “Bedrock Homestead Cave” calls it a “rugged but comfortable stay,” noting that guests will have to use a four-wheel-drive vehicle to reach it — the route involves crossing a river, according to reviewers — and there’s no Wi-Fi.

The description reads, “The cave is a free-standing rock that your host, Grant, blasted and carved into his custom home. It’s finished with glass openings for uninterrupted views of the Grand Staircase-Escalante Monument. Like sitting in a painting. The cave’s a fascinating work of art, while the surrounding homestead is a master example of sustainable living. Grant lives here year-round, and has farmed this land for 30 years.”

Here’s an example of the view guests will see out their door. The cave is about two hours away from the nearest traffic light, making this a great site for star-gazing and hiking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CbOtj_0f5iCGNc00
Airbnb

Intrigued? If so, you’re going to want to check out the video feature and virtual tour of Johnson’s home, posted to YouTube by Tiny House Giant Journey.

“People really feel a lot of inspiration here from all different angles,” Johnson said in the video, calling the experience “positive living in a negative space.”

Doesn’t look so negative to us, though! We’re packed and ready to go.

Comments / 9

Balthazar Melodic
2d ago

Bought 40 acres in 1980, you lucky dog you. That's some good motivation. Live long and strong.

Reply
4
Related
KIDO Talk Radio

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
Vogue Magazine

Why a Treehouse in Montana Is the Place to Stay in 2022

When the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic back in March 2020, Jessie Royer was among the last people to know. At the time, she was in the wilderness of Alaska, undertaking her 18th Iditarod race. She ended up finishing third, but when she pulled into Nome, “they said, ‘hi, congratulations, but you’ve got to go,’” she remembers. Royer is recounting the surreal experience to me from her sled as eight of her Alaskan huskies pull us through the snow near Montana’s Placid Lake. I feel like a kid again, wanting to know every detail about the dogs and their careers.
MONTANA STATE
ABC 4

Where you can live the life of luxury in Southern Utah

(Good Things Utah) Life only gets better with age, and no one believes this more than Ovation Sienna Hills in Southern Utah. Located in sunny St. George, the community for senior residents more closely resembles an oasis in the desert. Opened now for one year, residents love the inviting atmosphere, and seniors from all corners of the country enjoy the pristine community Villas, Assisted Living, and Memory Care programs they offer.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Lifestyle
City
Boulder, UT
Boulder, UT
Lifestyle
State
Utah State
KISS 106

$80 Million Glass Mansion in Missouri Left With Everything Inside

This $80 million mansion has is a step back in time and is covered in glass windows. Located in Branson West, Missouri and overlooks Table Rock Lake. At first glance you would think that this is a hotel, but nope this is a home that was built in 1990 by Robert Plaster, founder and former chief executive officer of Empire Gas. The home is an enormous five level, 25,000 square foot glass home. In addition to the 20+-car garage (which is 8,000 square feet), the house has four offices, 12 guest suites, 2 master bedroom suites, a helicopter landing pad (cause why not), and a shooting range.
BRANSON WEST, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Living#Barbecue Grill#Custom Home#The Cave House
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Rare and Deadly Animal Caught After Killing 18 Sheep in Utah

Certain animals are nearly impossible to see in the wild. Many people will search, and few will find some of these rare endangered animals, but recently one such rare animal has popped up in the news a couple of times. A couple of weeks ago, a wolverine was seen in Yellowstone, when a dad and his daughter were able to capture it on video. Last week, another one was sighted, but this time was captured and it could help us learn more about these rare animals.
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Hiking
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Permanently Closes 51 Years After Its Opening

Disney has officially shuttered one of its fan-favorite attractions. Walt Disney World's Spirit of Aloha dinner show has permanently closed more than 50 years after it first opened and two years after it closed alongside many other attractions amid the ongoing pandemic. The news was confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin and several outlets, including Tikiman's Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages, a well-known resource for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, as well as InsideTheMagic.com. Disney has not confirmed the news itself.
LIFESTYLE
Popculture

Whale Carries Boat of Tourists on Its Back in Incredible Viral Video

Carriages can be powered by horsepower, but a group of tourists learned that whale-power could be useful too. A viral video that surfaced last week appears to show a group of tourists in a boat being carried along on a whale's back. The video was filmed in a lagoon near Guerrero Negro in Baja California Sur, Mexico.
ALASKA STATE
CBS News

Iconic bull elk found dead in Rocky Mountain National Park: "He was definitely vulnerable"

An iconic bull elk who was known for his spectacular antlers has been found dead in Rocky Mountain National Park. CBS Denver reports that some called the animal "Bruno" and to others, he was "Kahuna" or "Incredibull." Loren Schrag, who's been taking photos of the bull elk since 2018, told the station he came across the carcass — and said he believes it was killed by a mountain lion.
ANIMALS
OutThere Colorado

Ranger finds poop bag every 466 feet (or 2.5 minutes of hiking) on Colorado trail + a poop bag tip

A Jefferson County park ranger reports collecting 17 bags of dog poop along a 1.5-mile stretch of trail, presumably at Elk Meadow Park in Evergreen, Colorado. That's roughly one poop bag per every 466 feet of trail. Or – in terms of time, that's one poop bag for every 2.5 minutes of hiking at a 30-minute-mile pace. The ranger, Jason, also pointed out how people will hide the bags over bringing them along to dispose of properly. ...
EVERGREEN, CO
Simplemost

Simplemost

14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy