ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Florida man arrested with guns, drugs, baby alligator in truck

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 1 day ago

GOLDEN GATE ESTATES, Fla. — Deputies in Florida said that when they pulled a driver over, they found more than they bargained for inside the vehicle.

In a Facebook post, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies pulled over a truck after recognizing the driver as having a suspended license. After pulling the pickup over, deputies said they found a live baby alligator in a plastic tub in the bed of the pickup truck. Deputies said there were two guns in the cab of the truck as well.

Michael Marolla, the passenger in the truck, was arrested on multiple charges, including carrying a concealed firearm. Marolla is also facing drug charges, because deputies said they found loaded syringes that tested positive for methamphetamine, WINK reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05I7eb_0f5iCFUt00
Deputies: Florida man arrested with guns, drugs, baby alligator in truck Michael Marolla booking photo. (Collier County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said that they contacted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to take the alligator. Under Florida law, it is illegal to own or try to capture an alligator without authorization from the state.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WTVQ

Man arrested after drugs, money and guns found

According to the Frankfort Police Department, Dante S. Morris was arrested on March 14th, after the Narcotics Division executed a search warrant at 531 Poa Drive. According to police, officers seized a large amount of narcotics, including Cocaine, Ecstasy, Vape Pens, Marijuana, as well as money and firearms. Morris is...
FRANKFORT, KY
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘People are passing out’: 911 call describes moment Florida Spring Breakers overdosed

It was supposed to be a carefree Spring Break trip to South Florida for a group of college students, including cadets from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. The days of partying led to a mass overdosing where six people at a house party were hospitalized after being exposed to the lethal synthetic opioid fentanyl, hidden in cocaine four of the Spring Breakers ingested. Another two ...
WILTON MANORS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
Collier County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Illegal Drugs#Alligator#Gator#Golden Gate Estates#Ccso#Marolla#Cox Media Group
SCDNReports

Florida Man Killed by Police for Squatting

Florida Man Killed by Police for SquattingScreenshot. A man in Florida was killed by police after arming himself with a knife after they came to evict him from his apartment. The unnamed man had lived in the apartment for over a decade with his roommate, but his roommate died six months prior to the shooting, and his family planned to sell the apartment.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Oxygen

Retired Judge Dismembered And Buried In An Abandoned Golf Course In Florida

James “Skip” Scandirito and his wife, Teri, moved from Michigan to the sunny shores of Boca Raton, Florida. There, the former judge and his wife spent their retirement on the Atlantic Coast, where you could find the couple playing golf at the Ocean Breeze golf course or hanging poolside in the backyard. Their little south Floridan paradise even attracted their only child, Jimmy, who soon followed them to the Sunshine State.
BOCA RATON, FL
iheart.com

Escaped Camel Kills Two Men in Tennessee

In a bizarre story out of Tennessee, a crazed camel managed to escape from a petting zoo and, in the ensuing chaos, killed two unfortunate men who came across the rampaging creature. The unfortunate incident reportedly occurred last Thursday afternoon at a location known as Shirley Farms in the community of Obion. Although the circumstances surrounding how the event began are uncertain at this time, the local sheriff's office indicated that their involvement began when they received a call about a loose camel in the area that was "attacking people."
TENNESSEE STATE
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: More human remains found in Clendenin

UPDATE (1:07 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 17): According to detectives, more human remains were found. “We found some more human remains. We’re still out there searching. At this point I can’t say how much longer we’ll be up here today, or if we’ll have to come back,” Adam Crawford, a detective with the Kanawha County […]
CLENDENIN, WV
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
86K+
Followers
96K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy