ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, NC

3-year-old dies after going over falls in North Carolina

By Nexstar Media Wire, Sydney Broadus
WJBF
WJBF
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OpCL0_0f5iCBxz00

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. ( WSPA ) — A 3-year-old child died after falling into the water at Whitewater Falls in North Carolina on Sunday.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Nevaeh Jade Newswanger was visiting with her family when she was swept away by the water and went over the falls.

Emergency crews from Jackson, Transylvania, Haywood, Henderson, and Oconee counties went to the scene to help.

The child’s body was recovered around 1 a.m. Monday after she was found trapped in an area of the falls.

The Sheriff’s Office said Nevaeh is from Denver, Pennsylvania. Her family was living in Oconee County while working in the area.

Woman dies during boating trip in Grand Canyon National Park

Jackson County Sheriff Chip Hall offered prayers and condolences to the family “as they grieve the loss of this precious young child.”

He also cautioned others about the dangers associated with visits to scenic areas such as Whitewater Falls.

“With the onset of spring weather, we need to be reminded of the dangers associated with many scenic areas of the region such as waterfalls,” Hall said. “While beautiful to view from a safe distance, venturing out closer to the falls for any reason brings tremendous danger.”

He urged visitors to keep a safe distance away, view the waterfalls from designated viewing areas and follow posted safety precautions and warnings.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Two Injured after early morning shooting on Broad Street

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) –  The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says two people are injured after a shooting early Sunday morning. Investigators say at around 2:50 am, they responded to the call about shots fired and a victim down. When they got on scene, they found one black male victim with a gunshot wound to the […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Manhunt underway after Georgia coroner finds family dead

Saturday, someone walked into the Lock Stock and Barrel shooting range in Granville, about 50 miles outside of Atlanta, and gunned down owners 75-year-old Richard Hawk and his wife and their 17-year-old grandson Luke. The local coroner made the gruesome discovery that the shooting victims were his parents and his son.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Pennsylvania State
Jackson County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Jackson County, NC
City
Henderson, NC
City
Denver, NC
Centre Daily

Police car plunges into chest-deep water in NC, officials say. ‘I thought the worst’

A crash sent a police car off a road and plunging into chest-deep water in Eastern North Carolina, officials said. The officer was trapped inside the car for about two hours as crews worked to free him overnight Monday, March 21. A photo shared with McClatchy News shows that the front of officer Austin Goulder’s cruiser was mangled after the crash.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Mother-of-four falls to her death in front of husband while hiking Utah cliff

A hiker fell to her death in front of her husband while walking in the Utah wilderness, police said.The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that Candice Thompson, 26, of Richfield, Utah, died in hospital that evening after falling between 75 and 100 feet from a cliff.Ms Thompson and her husband had been hiking in an area known as the "Bull's Head", with local search and rescue (SAR) officers receiving a distress notice at 1pm."At the time her husband was with her and called 911 while running to try to get to her," the sheriff's office said of Ms...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Falls#Waterfalls#Boating#Accident#The Sheriff S Office
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Virginia skydiver survives 13,500ft fall after hitting the ground at 125mph

A Virginia skydiver who became entangled in her parachute in the middle of her 13,500ft jump, has not only lived to tell the tale, but is in the midst of preparing for a summit of Mount Everest.Jordan Hatmaker, a 35-year-old from Virginia Beach, Virginia, just barely survived from the near-death experience, forcing doctors to remark that it was “miraculous” she was not only alive, but not paralysed.“9 days ago I never knew how much my world would change,” the adrenaline junkie wrote in a 23 November 2021 Instagram post.She went on to detail how the 14 November jump was her...
ACCIDENTS
San Luis Obispo Tribune

First-grade teacher is suspected of trafficking meth, North Carolina police say

An elementary school teacher is accused of drug trafficking in North Carolina, police say. An acquaintance has also been charged. Antonisha Chambers, a 34-year-old first-grade teacher at E. Melvin Honeycutt Elementary School in Fayetteville, and Bradford Gordon, 29, have been arrested on accusations of trafficking methamphetamine, the Fayetteville Police Department said in a news release Saturday, March 19.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHBS

14-year-old dies after falling from ride at Florida's ICON Park

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy has died after falling from the Free Fall ride at ICON Park in Orlando, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. It happened around 11 p.m. on Thursday. The boy was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital, where he died from his injuries. He...
ORLANDO, FL
WJBF

Boat ramp opens after Savannah River recedes

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – After the heavy rains and severe storms the CSRA received Masters week, some things are slowly getting back to normal. Two consecutive days of high winds, tornadoes, and downpours caused significant flooding along the Savannah River. Augusta Fire Department tweeted Sunday that the Savannah River has receded enough to open the Marina […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Allendale Police Department requests SLED to investigate shooting incident

ALLENDALE, Sc. (WJBF) – After a report of shots fired, the Allendale Police Department was called to the area of East Railroad avenue and Albecon street. According to the Allendale Police Department Facebook page, upon arrival officers from the Allendale Police Department and Allendale County Sheriffs Department found that a residence and a vehicle had […]
ALLENDALE, SC
WJBF

WJBF

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy