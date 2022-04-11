ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Times Square NYC explosion: Panic ensues after manhole explodes in New York City

By Eyewitness News
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rEthT_0f5iBlVo00

There was panic in Times Square on Sunday after a loud bang from a manhole explosion sent people running.

Con Edison confirms that one manhole exploded just before 7 p.m. near 215 W. 43rd Street. Smoke was also coming from two other manholes.

Videos on social media showed people running after hearing a loud boom.

West 43rd Street is closed to pedestrians and vehicles between Seventh and Eighth avenues.

Firefighters searched surrounding properties and found elevated carbon monoxide levels at an 18-story office building on 229 W. 43rd St. Crews are in the process of venting and mitigating the cellar and subcellar of the location.

RELATED: NYPD officer describes saving 4-year-old girl in Times Square shooting

The fires were caused by cable failure, according to Con Edison.

A spokesperson released a statement saying,

" One manhole exploded in the Times Square area this evening due to cable failure, and a second manhole was smoking. At this time, there have been no customer outages, and no reports of injuries or property damage. Our crews remain on location ."

No injuries have been reported.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

New York City skyscraper with malfunctioning elevators described by tenants as ‘hell’

A 59-storey skyscraper in the financial district of Manhattan, previously a sought-after residential building that boasted luxury amenities and some rent-stablised units, has become anything but a desired place to call home, as more than a dozen residents complained to the New York Times that the building’s malfunctioning elevators have made it more of a “high-rise hell”.Since late fall, New York City tenants living in the 750 apartment units at 20 Exchange Place have been caught up in an engineering and electrical maelstrom that has led to near daily elevator outages, sometimes lasting for hours, and making it near impossible...
POLITICS
NBC New York

Video Shows NYC Group Brutally Beat 13-Year-Old Girl as Others Film and Even Cheer

An attack on a 13-year-old girl in the Bronx was caught on surveillance camera, with a crew of people seen brutally beating the girl as they stole her shoes and cellphone. The video, obtained exclusively by NBC New York, shows a group of people attacking the girl, leaving her battered, bruised and traumatized. Witnesses can be seen standing around and watching the attack, recording with their smartphones — one even applauded.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Cars
mansionglobal.com

In the Heart of Manhattan’s Upper East Side, a Full-Floor Penthouse Offers City and Central Park Views

In Manhattan, This Full-Floor Penthouse Offers Central Park Views. This full-floor penthouse in a new condo tower by Steven Harris Architects, in the heart of the Upper East Side, offers walls of floor-to-ceiling casement-style windows facing out to four exposures, five en-suite bedrooms as well as a spacious library and two south-facing balconies.
REAL ESTATE
PIX11

3rd dirt biker arrested for attacking father, son in Harlem: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police arrested a third man who was allegedly part of a group of dirt bikers that attacked and robbed a father and son in Harlem, the NYPD said. Antwaun Joyce, 30, was arrested Monday and charged with gang assault and robbery. Joyce was among the bikers who assaulted a 64-year-old man […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Times Square#Manhole#Shooting#Nypd
Deadline

Arrest Made In Fatal Shoving Of Broadway Singing Coach Barbara Maier Gustern

Click here to read the full article. A suspect in the death of Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern is in police custody and was charged with manslaughter. Lauren Pazienza, 26, of Port Jefferson, Long Island, New York, turned herself in to New York police today. Pazienza is awaiting arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court. Pazienza, reportedly accompanied by an attorney, surrendered herself at the NYPD’s 10th Precinct in the Chelsea neighborhood where the attack took place. Police do not believe Pazienza and Gustern were acquainted, and have called the shoving random and unprovoked. The news comes just a day after New York...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Time Out New York

Try these iconic NYC foods at Time Out Market New York

Some of New York City’s most iconic food items are so famous they’re—get this—actually the subject of debate and even scientific analysis. Tears of joy and angst have been shed not only over which of NYC’s vast and varied pizza and bagel options are the very best, but also over what makes them so much finer than the rest. Don’t even think about asking for ketchup at the hot dog cart if the line’s within earshot. And with so many marvelous options all around the city, precisely where to fold, schmear and top these world class foodstuffs invites a whole other conversation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
US News and World Report

Tiananmen Square Protester Killed in His New York Law Office

NEW YORK (AP) — A dissident legal scholar who was jailed for two years in China after participating in the 1989 Tiananmen Square pro-democracy movement was killed Monday in his law firm’s office in New York, where he had settled after seeking asylum in the U.S., police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Secret NYC

A 20-Foot Greenery-Covered Tower Is Coming To Times Square

Times Square will soon be home to a 20-foot tower covered in a cascade of mountain laurel, a species of flowering plant. Created by Cuban-born artist Raúl Cordero, this installation, titled THE POEM, is designed to tame the sensory overload one experiences when in Times Square. Inside the structure you’ll find an illuminated haiku paired with an open patch of sky overhead—an unexpected oasis providing viewers with a brief sense of relief from the contrasting hustle and bustle of the surrounding area.
VISUAL ART
KARK 4 News

Who is Frank R. James? Person of interest in Brooklyn subway attack

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police identified Frank R. James, 62, as a person of interest in connection with Tuesday morning’s Brooklyn subway attack. Officials do not have evidence he was the same person who actually committed the shooting. Ten people were shot in the attack. James’ name was connected to a U-Haul sought in […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

New York City's St Patrick's Day Parade Returns After COVID Hiatus

(Reuters) - After a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, New York City's annual St. Patrick's Day parade returned in person on Thursday, with crowds decked out in emerald green cheering marchers in kilts as they made their way down Manhattan's Fifth Avenue. Rain and grey skies did not...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Luann de Lesseps Apologizes After New York City Bar Incident: 'My Struggles with Alcohol Are Real'

Luann de Lesseps has issued an apology to the staff of a New York City bar after her "tipsy" incident there on Thursday. The Real Housewives of New York City star, 56, shared a statement Saturday following reports that she made a scene at The Townhouse of New York, where she sang on the mic in the piano room to fellow patrons. She was not sober at the time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
79K+
Followers
11K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy