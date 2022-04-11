ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clendenin, WV

Clendenin man sentenced to 15 years for 2nd-degree murder

By Bailey Brautigan
 1 day ago

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A Clendenin man was sentenced on Monday for a 2021 murder.

Beau Hodge was sentenced to a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison in Kanawha County Circuit Court.

Hodge pleade d guilty to second-degree murder in February of 2022.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the Magistrate Court of Kanawha County, West Virginia in April of 2021, Hodge was arrested and charged with first-degree murder following an altercation and subsequent death.

The complaint states that Charleston police responded to 1328 Stuart Street in reference to a shooting.

At the scene, officers found the victim, Charles Thaxton, in an alley just north of the residence. He had sustained a single gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead after he was transported to CAMC General Hospital.

An investigation turned up five witnesses who were all inside that Stuart Street address. According to one of the witnesses, she saw Mr. Thaxton retrieve an unknown quantity of methamphetamine from a large white truck parked near the residence. The truck was said to belong to Beau Hodge.

The same witness overheard a verbal confrontation between Mr. Thaxton and Mr. Hodge. She said that Mr. Hodge was asking about the drugs. accusing Mr. Thaxton of stealing them. She then heard a single gunshot, which prompted her to run outside.

She witnessed Mr. Hodge leave the area in his truck while Mr. Thaxton was lying on the ground. The witness was also able to identify Mr. Hodge by using a photograph, and police were able to verify her account of the altercation by reviewing surveillance video from the area.

WOWK 13 News

Man wanted for Boone County murder now in custody

UPDATE: According to West Virginia State Police Captain R. A. Maddy, Timothy Westfall was located in the Huntington area and taken into custody without incident.  BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is dead after a shooting in Uneeda, West Virginia early Friday morning, and police are still looking for the murder suspect. West Virginia State Police […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
