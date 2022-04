“Dog,” a must-see movie. A friend and I saw the movie and were moved by the show, an adventurous relationship between a dog and a veteran trying to find themselves. I have family and friends, as all of us do, who served our country. Please, if you see a veteran, give them a smile and a thank you. The challenges they face to protect our country and freedom are unlimited. Home of the free because of the brave.

PETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO