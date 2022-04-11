ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ Teen Missing For Nearly 2 Weeks, Police Say

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
Zahira Navedo, 14, was last seen Wednesday, March 30, authorities said. Photo Credit: Ewing Police Department via Facebook

Police have issued an alert for a New Jersey teen they say has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Zahira Navedo, 14, was last seen Wednesday, March 30, Ewing Police said in a release on Monday, April 11.

Navedo stands 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 126 pounds, and was last seen wearing gray leggings and a red hooded sweatshirt, police said.

She is known to make frequent visits to the Roger Gardens, Hamilton and South Clinton avenues, and the Wilbur section of Trenton, authorities said.

Anyone with information about Navedo’s whereabouts is urged to contact Ewing Police Det. Tyler Finnerty at 609-882-1313 ext. 5576.

Stefannie Freeman
1d ago

Why do the police wait until 2 weeks later to put out an alert, I mean are you kidding me if it was one of their kids an alert would have been put out within the first 24 hours they went missing!!!

Loser Loser
1d ago

Seriously, they dropped the ball on this. 14 years old and 2 weeks to let the public know? Unacceptable

