ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Man killed when arm gets stuck in Boston subway car door

By Associated Press
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cg903_0f5i9dYN00

BOSTON (AP) — A man was killed when his arm became stuck in the door of a Boston subway car as it pulled away from a station.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said a man sustained fatal injuries inside the Red Line tunnel as a train departed Broadway Station at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

The Suffolk district attorney’s office says the man got his arm trapped in the door and was pulled along by the moving train.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not made public.

The district attorney’s office, MBTA police, and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Boston

Robinson Lalin Identified As Man Killed After Getting Arm Trapped In Door Of Red Line Train In South Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – The man who died after getting trapped in the door of a Red Line train was identified Monday by the MBTA as 39-year-old Robinson Lalin of Boston. The Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said Lalin got his arm stuck in the door of the inbound train as it pulled away from the platform at the Broadway station in South Boston around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. He was dragged a short distance and was killed. The D.A.’s office said foul play is not suspected. A spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said investigators arrived at the scene Monday to begin their...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Accidents
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
WCVB

Man shot on MBTA bus in Boston; police searching for assailant

BOSTON — A man was shot Monday on an MBTA bus, officials said. Transit police officers responded at 10:25 a.m. to the vicinity of Morton Street and Blue Hill Avenue for a report of a person shot. Officers found a 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his...
BOSTON, MA
Centre Daily

7th grade girl dies in boating accident while vacationing with family, MA school says

A Massachusetts school is mourning the loss of a seventh grade student who died in a boating accident while on vacation with her family. Cassidy Murray, 13, was killed in the accident in Aruba on March 23, according to a letter from the Buckingham Browne & Nichols School in Cambridge that was sent to the school community and provided to McClatchy News.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Car Door#Accident#Ap
WPRI 12 News

Police: Man tried to pull boy into car

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police arrested a man for an attempted kidnapping in the city on Friday. The incident happened in the area of Plainfield Street and Rye Street. Commander Thomas Verdi told 12 News, witnesses said the suspect approached a group of kids who were selling candy and tried to pull a 13-year-old […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
WJCL

JetBlue passengers left waiting on plane after airport crew leaves for night

WORCESTER, Mass. — Dozens of JetBlue passengers spent time sitting on an idle plane on the tarmac at a Massachusetts airport Monday night after staff left for the night. A Massachusetts woman traveled to New York City on business this weekend and said she experienced several issues with her JetBlue flights both to and from Worcester.
WORCESTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Turnto10.com

2 construction workers stabbed; coworker in custody in Massachusetts

(AP) — Police say two construction workers suffered serious injuries when they were stabbed by a coworker during a dispute that apparently stemmed from a debt. Officers responded to a construction site in Cambridge at about 7:15 a.m. Monday. Deputy Superintendent Pauline Wells says the altercation began on the...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KBTX.com

Bryan police nab four suspects in theft of catalytic converter

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The following release comes from the Bryan Police Department:. In the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 15th, an observant citizen observed multiple subjects stealing a catalytic converter in the 1900 block of Austin’s Colony Parkway. The reporting party was able to relay identifying information about the suspects and a description of the vehicle they arrived in to dispatch.
BRYAN, TX
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy