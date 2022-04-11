Man killed when arm gets stuck in Boston subway car door

BOSTON (AP) — A man was killed when his arm became stuck in the door of a Boston subway car as it pulled away from a station.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said a man sustained fatal injuries inside the Red Line tunnel as a train departed Broadway Station at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

The Suffolk district attorney’s office says the man got his arm trapped in the door and was pulled along by the moving train.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not made public.

The district attorney’s office, MBTA police, and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.