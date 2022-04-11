ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2 people killed and 5 wounded in shooting near Los Angeles

 1 day ago

WILLOWBROOK, Calif. (AP) — Southern California authorities say two people were killed and five were wounded and hospitalized in a weekend shooting near Los...

Complex

Missing Hiker Found Dead With Dog Waiting By His Side in Los Angeles Park

The body of a missing hiker was found in a Los Angeles-area park with his dog by his side, ABC News reports. Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, was first reported missing on March 16 before his body was discovered in Griffith Park with his dog King still alive beside him on Thursday. Hernandez’s cousin told KNBC-TV that the dog never left the owner’s side, even after two weeks. A firefighter told the publication that the body’s location was a “good hike up from the park’s merry-go- round,” where Hernandez was last seen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Father killed in 710 Freeway shooting remembered

A family is in mourning as they remember the life of a young father killed in a senseless shooting on the 710 Freeway. Freddy Gomez was one of four people shot in seemingly random shootings along Southern California freeways earlier this week. Gomez was killed in the shooting, while three others were hospitalized with serious […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

At least five shooters involved in gang gunfight in Sacramento massacre that killed six, police say

Police have said evidence suggests that there were at least five shooters involved in a gang gunfight during the massacre in Sacramento, California that led to the deaths of six people as well as 12 injuries. Law enforcement said on Tuesday that Sunday’s violence was likely a fight between rival gangs using automatic and semi-automatic weapons with bystanders getting caught in between, the Los Angeles Times reported. Police have said that a man drove down 10th street in the central parts of the California capital as people were leaving clubs and bars and fired a large number of bullets....
PUBLIC SAFETY
KION News Channel 5/46

All 6 victims killed in the Sacramento mass shooting are identified as police hunt for suspects

By Susannah Cullinane, Holly Yan and Stella Chan, CNN Police are scrambling to find the assailants who opened fire in the California capital Sunday, killing six people and injuring 12 others. On Monday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified all six victims who died: — Johntaya Alexander, 21 — Melinda Davis, 57 — Sergio Harris, The post All 6 victims killed in the Sacramento mass shooting are identified as police hunt for suspects appeared first on KION546.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTAL

1 woman killed, 1 wounded in Natchitoches shooting

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Natchitoches are investigating the fatal shooting of one woman and the wounding of another late Thursday night. Officers with the Natchitoches Police Department were called to the Bailey Heights neighborhood around 10:26 p.m. Thursday in response to reports of multiple gunshots in the area.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
HuffingtonPost

Shooting Wounds 4 Near South By Southwest Festival In Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Four people were shot and wounded in downtown Austin, Texas, early Sunday as the city hosts the annual South by Southwest festival, police said. The Austin Police Department told people to avoid the area at around 2:50 a.m., warning via Twitter that the gunman was still at large.
AUSTIN, TX
Daily Mail

Professional South American burglary gang is filmed EMPTYING luxury California homes after carrying out similar raids across East Coast, Indiana and Texas before flying home

Gangs of South American 'crime tourists' are being blamed for at least two home burglaries in California this week - as well as similar raids across the country in recent months, including sprees in Indiana, Texas, New York, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. The criminals target wealthy neighborhoods...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man arrested in Sacramento massacre had recently left prison

A wounded man arrested in connection with a Sacramento shooting that killed six people and injured a dozen more had been released from prison weeks earlier and was rejected for even earlier release after prosecutors argued he “clearly has little regard for human life," documents show.Smiley Martin, 27, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun. Hours before Sunday’s attack, Martin had posted a live Facebook video of himself brandishing a handgun, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.Police were trying to determine if a stolen...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTVU FOX 2

Los Angeles Sheriff's helicopter crashes near San Gabriel Dam

LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s helicopter that was attempting to land crashed Saturday evening near the San Gabriel Dam while responding to a rollover crash, authorities said. Six people were on board the Special Enforcement Bureau helicopter at the time of the crash, including five deputies...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Chicago

2 Killed, 25 Others Wounded in Chicago Shootings Over the Weekend

At least two people were killed and 25 others were wounded in Chicago shootings over the weekend, including seven injured in an attack in South Chicago. The seven were shot at 3:40 p.m. Sunday when a car pulled up as they were standing outside a Little Caesars pizzeria in the 7900 block of South Exchange Avenue, according to Chicago Police. Someone in the car “almost immediately” opened fire. A 34-year-old man was shot in the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Another man, 31, was struck in the abdomen and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition. A man, 51, was shot in the hip and was taken in good condition to Northwestern University Medical Center. Four men suffered gunshot wounds to the leg, police said. Two men, 59 and 62, were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The other two, 36 and 63, were taken in good condition to Stroger and Northwestern University hospitals.
CHICAGO, IL
Oxygen

Engaged California Couple Killed After DUI Suspect Being Chased By Police Allegedly Hits Car

Last week, two California families were looking forward to the summer nuptials of an engaged couple. This week, those families are planning two funerals. Early Saturday morning, Aaron McDonald, 31, and Irene Jaramillo, 30, were heading home from a birthday celebration for Jaramillo when their car was struck by a suspected intoxicated driver during a high speed police chase, according to KABC.
RIALTO, CA
KTLA

Man killed following shooting in North Hollywood

A 41-year-old man was killed Sunday morning after he was shot during an argument in North Hollywood. The shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. on the 12000 block of Saticoy Street. Police say the victim got into some type of verbal dispute with a 25-year-old man. The 25-year-old pulled out a weapon and shot the victim […]
PUBLIC SAFETY

