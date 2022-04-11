2 people killed and 5 wounded in shooting near Los Angeles

At least two people were killed and 25 others were wounded in Chicago shootings over the weekend, including seven injured in an attack in South Chicago. The seven were shot at 3:40 p.m. Sunday when a car pulled up as they were standing outside a Little Caesars pizzeria in the 7900 block of South Exchange Avenue, according to Chicago Police. Someone in the car “almost immediately” opened fire. A 34-year-old man was shot in the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Another man, 31, was struck in the abdomen and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition. A man, 51, was shot in the hip and was taken in good condition to Northwestern University Medical Center. Four men suffered gunshot wounds to the leg, police said. Two men, 59 and 62, were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The other two, 36 and 63, were taken in good condition to Stroger and Northwestern University hospitals.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 29 DAYS AGO