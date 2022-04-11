ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Veteran actor says Will Smith must return Oscar

By Olafimihan Oshin, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12OIOM_0f5i98TD00

( The Hill ) — Veteran actor Harry J. Lennix said that Will Smith must return his Oscar in the wake of Smith’s onstage altercation with comedian Chris Rock late last month.

More News from WRBL

In a Variety column published on Saturday , Lennix, a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, wrote that Smith needs to realize that actions have consequences, adding that the best option for him is to return his award.

“Smith needs to express-mail his golden trophy back to the Academy and publicly state something to the effect of: ‘Out of respect for the 94 years of honor conferred upon this award, I do not in good conscience feel worthy of being its custodian,’ ” Lennix wrote in his column.

“Of the many unsettling things said in the aftermath of the slap, the most galling to me was his reference to the influence of a higher power during his surreal acceptance speech after he won for his work in ‘King Richard’ less than an hour after his act of violence — and the Academy’s equally shocking decision not to eject Smith from the ceremony,” Lennix added.

Smith slapped Rock after the comedian joked about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Smith then won the best male actor Oscar later in the evening for his portrayal of Venus and Serena Williams’s father, Richard Williams, in the biopic “King Richard.”

Will Smith banned from Oscars, other film academy events for 10 years

Lennix also wrote that the incident stripped the “prestige” from the award ceremony, noting that other attendees gave Smith a standing ovation after he won the Oscar.

“The stain on the Motion Picture Academy cannot be easily remediated. The only hope for a justifiable grace must involve Smith voluntarily returning his award for best actor,” Lennix concluded in his column.

The academy’s Board of Governors announced on Friday they have placed Smith on a 10-year ban from attending any academy event as a result of his altercation with Rock.

In a statement to The Hill, Smith, who resigned as a member of the academy earlier this month, accepted the punishment handed to him by the Board of Governors, saying, “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Victim of possible kidnapping was not kidnapped

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have confirmed a woman who initially was thought to be a kidnapping victim was not. On Sunday, April 10, MPD reported Marlene French 50, was assaulted by Dominque Thornton and then forced into a vehicle. Around 6:30 p.m. MPD said French had been found safe and Thornton was in […]
MOBILE, AL
WRBL News 3

Police: Armed robbery at Advance Auto Parts in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police confirm an armed robbery at Advance Auto Parts on Veterans Pkwy. They confirm the incident happened during the evening of Apr. 12 in the 6400 block of Veterans Pkwy. Columbus Police say the suspect has not yet been caught. Stay with News 3 as we work to gather more […]
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Fox News

Video of Will Smith's frustration with wife Jada Pinkett Smith resurfaces after Oscars slap scandal

Footage of a tense moment between Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith has resurfaced in the wake of the actor's now-viral slap of Chris Rock at the Oscars. On Thursday, a 2019 clip from one of Pinkett Smith's past Instagram Live videos was posted to Reddit, showing the "King Richard" star growing frustrated with his wife when she brings up the couple's past marital struggles.
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

Jada Pinkett Smith Responds to Oscars Slap on Social Media

Jada Pinkett Smith took to social media this morning to make a short statement addressing the infamous slapping incident involving her husband Will Smith at the Academy Awards on Sunday. Smith hit comedian Chris Rock on the Oscars stage following a joke made about Pinkett Smith's shaved head, which is a result of her alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Actor#Harry J
CinemaBlend

After Will Smith Slap Incident, TikTok Of Jada Pinkett Smith Talking About Her Hair And Not ‘Giving Two Craps’ About What People Say Goes Viral

The annual Academy Awards were last weekend, and the conversation surrounding that event has been dizzying in the last few days. This is largely due to the most infamous moment of the night, where Will Smith stepped on stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock across the face on live television. The scuffle came as Smith was defending his wife, and Rock declined to press charges. And after that slap incident, a clip of Jada Pinkett Smith talking about her hair and “not giving two craps” about what people say has gone viral.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IndieWire

Oscars Producer: Academy Didn’t Remove Will Smith Because Chris Rock Advocated for Him to Stay

Click here to read the full article. Will Packer wants to set the record straight about that slap. In an appearance on “Good Morning America,” the Oscars telecast producer discussed how LAPD was ready to arrest Will Smith after he slapped Best Documentary presenter Chris Rock onstage. However, Rock didn’t want Smith to be removed, according to the producer. (Sources at Deadline, however, dispute Packer’s version of events and claim that Rock was never asked if he wanted Will Smith to be removed.) When the slap happened, Packer said he thought it was a bit. “I thought it was part of something...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Chris Rock has been mocking Jada Pinkett Smith for 25 years

The Daily Beast has unearthed a clip from an October 1997 episode of HBO's The Chris Rock Show -- two months after G.I. Jane was released and two months before Will Smith married Jada Pinkett -- in which he made a joke at her expense while discussing the Million Women March. “You know, at the Million Women March, there were moving speeches from people like Maxine Waters, Winnie Mandela, and here are some inspirational words from the lovely Jada Pinkett," Rock joked. Rock proceeds to cut to a clip of a young Jada Pinkett at the march, with a fake Jada yelling “Burn motherf*cker, burn!” So Rock's joke at Sunday's Oscars wasn't the first or second time he mocked her. As previously pointed out, he roasted her in his 2016 Oscars monologue.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Oscars 2022: Regina Hall pokes fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage in ‘hilarious’ skit

Regina Hall poked fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage during the Oscars. The couple were in attendance at the 94th Academy Awards and Hall – who is presenting this year’s ceremony alongside fellow hosts Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer – made the joke as part of a larger skit about Hollywood’s most desirable men. The Girls Trip star began by stating that she needed to round up a number of good-looking male actors for Covid tests, before naming Timothée Chalamet, Bradley Cooper, Tyler Perry, and Simu Liu. Hall also called up Javier Bardem, before retracting his...
CELEBRITIES
KGO

Will Smith wins his first Oscar for 'King Richard' at 94th Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES -- Will Smith dominated attention Sunday night as he took home his first Oscar statue, just minutes after slapping presenter Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Academy Awards. "I'm not crying for winning an award, but for being able to shine a light on all of the people,"...
TENNIS
WTWO/WAWV

Oscar-winning actor William Hurt dead at 71

(WGHP) — William Hurt, an Oscar-winning actor famous for his roles in “Kiss of the Spider Woman” as well as “Avengers: Infinity War” and other Marvel Cinematic Universe films, has died at the age of 71. “It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar […]
CELEBRITIES
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy