RAW: DE: PRESIDENT BIDEN LEAVES FOR THE WHITE HOUSE

We are so lucky to have Joe Biden as president. Keep in mind, the alternative was not Abraham Lincoln. Two years ago, when the other guy was still president, the U.S. was mired in the depths of pandemic and economic devastation. In April 2020, the unemployment rate reached 14.7%, the highest recorded rate since collection began in 1948. COVID-19 was starting its upward death march. We’d yet to be faced with pronouncements of the efficacy of bleach and horse deworming shots, much less the anti-vaccine and anti-masking horse manure.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 9 DAYS AGO