"He's going to be sorely missed," Ryan Day speaks after tragic loss of Dwayne Haskins

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day spoke to the media Monday following the tragic death of former Buckeye quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Haskins, who played for the Buckeyes from 2016 to 2018, died after being struck by a dump truck while walking on a south Florida highway.

"The loss of Dwayne is beyond tragic and extremely difficult to process," Day said Saturday after the news broke. "For those who knew him closely, he was much more than a great football player. He had a giant heart, old soul and an infectious smile. The Ohio State community and our entire football program are heartbroken."

Buckeye nation, both present and past, have been mourning the loss of Haskins and remembering his legacy.

Day joined the buckeyes in 2017 and coached Haskins for the star's last two years.

"It was a very, very difficult weekend," Day said Monday speaking after practice. "Had a meeting with the team today, we talked about a lot of things. There's a good group of our guys who played with Dwayne and they're hurting. It was a tough weekend for all of us. Certainly, our prayers are going out with the family, the entire family, his wife, his parents."

It's hard to wrap your mind around something like this especially when it just happened so tragically to a young person, especially somebody who had such a big heart.

Day said when he thinks about Haskins, he thinks about the compassion he had for those around him.

"He always took time after practice to be around family members, kids. He meant a lot to my family, a lot to this program and he's going to be sorely missed," Day said.

Day said Haskins was someone you wanted to be around and he was a bright light to others.

Day said he had an old soul about him. He said Haskins was physically gifted and a talented player, but he also approached life as someone much older than he was.

On the field, Day said Haskins "kickstarted" what Ohio State does in its passing game.

Day said when Haskins was 11-year-old he walked through Ohio State's facilities and said he wanted to play for the Buckeyes.

"I think that's the legacy he's going to leave behind," Day said. You can set a dream and goal and go achieve it and he did it."