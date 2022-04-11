ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz Tests Positive for COVID-19 Days After Gov. Ned Lamont

NBC Connecticut
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStudy Confirms COVID-19 Vaccines Decrease Death and Spread of Disease. Connecticut Lt, Gov. Susan Bysiewicz has tested positive for COVID-19 days after Gov. Ned Lamont also tested positive. Bysiewicz took a regularly scheduled COVID-19 rapid self-test on Sunday and it came back positive, according to her chief of staff...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

Comments / 1

CBS New York

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont signs gas tax cut bill into law

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Drivers in Connecticut will soon get some relief at the pump.Gov. Ned Lamont signed the gas tax bill into law Thursday.It will halt the state's 25 cent per gallon gas tax from April 1 until June 30.Two other states -- Maryland and Georgia -- have also signed similar legislation to ease the squeeze from rising gas prices.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Gov. Lamont proposes cut to gas tax

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Governor Ned Lamont is proposing a 25-cent cut to the excise tax on gas, he announced in a press conference Monday. Lamont met with legislative leaders Monday afternoon. He’s proposing a cut in the gas tax along with a sales tax holiday and free bus...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WAFF

Gov. Ivey awards COVID-19 recovery grants to rural hospitals

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded grants from the State Fiscal Recovery Fund as part of the American Rescue Plan Act to rural hospitals in Alabama on Monday. The grants total $30 million and this program is an initiative to provide support to rural hospitals in the state impacted by the pandemic. The application for the Rural Hospitals COVID Recovery Grant program will be open March 14-April 1.
ALABAMA STATE
NBC Connecticut

CT's 7-Day Rolling COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 5.82%

Connecticut's 7-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate is 5.82%. According to Governor Ned Lamont's office, 63,220 tests have been reported since last Tuesday, and 3,680 were positive. There are 113 patients hospitalized across the state with COVID-19, an additional seven since last Tuesday. Of the 113 patients hospitalized, 41 (36.28%) are...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Will Everyone Get COVID? UConn Health Doctor Weighs In

Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Ned Lamont and Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz are both dealing with a COVID infection for the first time. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates upwards of 140 million Americans have been infected since February 2020. That's about 43 percent of the population.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

West Haven Council Votes No Confidence in Mayor Nancy Rossi

West Haven Council Votes No Confidence in Mayor Nancy Rossi. West Haven city councilors unanimously passed a vote of no confidence in Mayor Nancy Rossi. The council also voted to open an investigation amid growing outcry over city spending. The moves were applauded by community members who had packed a...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Vox

They warned about pandemics before Covid-19. Now they have a $100 billion plan to stop the next one.

A bipartisan group of retired public officials is begging Congress to finally get serious on preventing pandemics. The Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense released a new report this morning urging policymakers to fund, and the executive branch to implement, what it calls the Apollo Program for Biodefense, a $100 billion, 10-year effort that would prepare the nation to meet any future viral threat head-on. The new report, called The Athena Agenda (they like Greek gods), takes the framework the Apollo report outlined and provides more detail on how to fund and achieve it. Commission deputy director Ambika Bumb, a medical scientist who served in the Biden White House and Trump State Department, told me that the new report aims to put the recommendations in terms that “Congress can directly take and put in legislation.”
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

