Rhinos for Rockstars silent auction – Rhinos for Rockstars will hold a silent auction fundraiser from 2 to 5 p.m. April 16 at Bier Brewery, 13720 N. Meridian St. in Carmel. The auction will include items from the Colts, Norwex, Urban Vines and more. Members of the Carmel Police Dept. will be at the event to meet members of the community. Rhinos for Rockstars is a nonprofit that encourages building relationships between the community’s youth and law enforcement officers. Learn more at rhinosforrockstars.org.

CARMEL, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO