ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

‘Atomic Kaleidoscope’ lands in Children’s Garden at Carmel’s Coxhall Estate

By Mark Ambrogi
Current Publishing
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA new addition to the Children’s Garden at Coxhall Estate is expected to be quite popular. A sculpture by Robert Anderson, which he calls “Atomic Kaleidoscope,” was installed March 21 to signify the start of spring. “I approached Robert after seeing his work at a botanical...

www.youarecurrent.com

Comments / 1

Related
marthastewart.com

Avoid Buying These Three Invasive Plant Species While Shopping at the Garden Center This Spring

Don't let their good looks fool you: Invasive plants from the nursery can be a menace. The quick growers displace native varieties, which are necessary habitats for local insects and birds, says Chuck Bargeron, director of the Center for Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health at the University of Georgia. Avoid these major offenders found at garden centers in some states—and for a comprehensive list, visit Invasive.org, a helpful invasive species identifier run by Bargeron's department.
GARDENING
NBC4 Columbus

Best raised garden bed with cover

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Raised garden beds with covers are an excellent way to make gardening more comfortable and decrease the likelihood of your plants dying. These covered beds come in all shapes and sizes to fit whatever plants you plan on growing. Purchasing a raised garden bed and cover together saves money and saves you the hassle of trying to find a matching cover for a separate bed.
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hamilton County, IN
Lifestyle
Carmel, IN
Lifestyle
City
Carmel, IN
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
County
Hamilton County, IN
The US Sun

When is the best time to fertilize your lawn?

THE spring season just doesn't mean spring cleaning but also time to get outdoors and consider gardening. With warmer days and more sunshine away, this is the perfect time to cater to your lawn after it endured the cold, long winter months. When is the best time to fertilize your...
GARDENING
BobVila

What Is Guerrilla Gardening and Is it Legal?

Both urban and suburban areas are filled with unused lots and neglected plots of land. Some plant lovers looking to add greenery to these areas have opted to take matters into their own hands. Guerrilla gardening is the practice of planting flowers or edible plants in neglected private or public spaces. It’s a sort of horticultural graffiti that can serve as a form of protest, though it also simply serves the purpose of cultivating life in places that have been abandoned.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening#Atomic#Botanical Garden#Coxhall Estate
purewow.com

The 16 Best Edging Plants to Finish Off Your Garden

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Whether it’s alongside a path or a bed of flowers and shrubs, edging plants give your garden a more finished...
GARDENING
Current Publishing

Carmel council rezones land along Old Meridian for mixed use

The Carmel City Council met March 21 to rezone two properties along Old Meridian Street, discuss plans for the Flora on Spring Mill subdivision and hear an update on the city’s audit committee. What happened: The council approved rezoning two parcels along Old Meridian Street from Urban Core to...
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Zionsville florist wins Newfield’s IMA

Zionsville florist Blooms by Dragonfly was chosen to participate in the second Art in Bloom event at Newfield’s Indianapolis Museum of Art, where it won the award for Best in Show. The event ran March 31 to April 3. Showcasing 27 floral displays of different works of art in...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
KWQC

QC Botanical Center to expand Children’s Garden

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - The Quad City Botanical Center is adding a “Storybook Landscapes” area with a state grant announced this month. The $750,000 grant is part of more than 19 million dollars being dispersed to museums and zoos across the state. The botanical center is receiving the maximum amount allowed by the program.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Sandusky Register

3 techniques to keep mosquitoes out of your backyard oasis

The value of a retreat-like backyard was never more apparent than in 2020. Over the last year-plus, much of the world has been forced to stay home as a global pandemic has claimed millions of lives while countless others have had to fight to survive in hospitals. It’s no surprise people have looked for a respite from the harsh realities of living during a deadly pandemic, and many turned their attention to their own backyards to provide such an escape.
ANIMALS
The Shawnee News-Star

Oklahoma gardening: It's spring

A year to the day of March last year, the Bradford pear tree on the east side burst into bloom. How consistent. I did not even have to see the bundles of dense white blooms or smell the vile scent of the Asian invasive because the hum of busy bees gave the tree away in the backyard. Many are European honey bees. I guess this may be the one benefit a Bradford pear provides; source of nectar and food for pollinators. The Bradfords disguise themselves as lovable giant white lollipops in the leafless winter scenery. Soon, the much smaller sand plums will begin to display their delicate white blossoms. The American elms are blooming. My three preach trees have fearlessly started to open their blossoms.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Current Publishing

Carmel Symphony Orchestra’s 2022-23 season to provide diverse mix

The Carmel Symphony Orchestra’s 2022-23 season will feature a rousing tribute to the Queen of Soul, the best of the master of the movie score and a fiery Latin celebration, among other special concerts. The CSO announced its 47th season March 14 featuring a diverse mix of classical and...
CARMEL, IN
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Neil Sperry: Gardener's Mailbag

Dear Neil: We have many daffodils that come up voluntarily each year, but we have very few blooms. Is there anything we can do to get more flowers?. Answer: It probably has to do with the original selection of varieties. King Alfred, Mount Hood and Unsurpassable, three of the large, late-flowering types of daffodils are notorious for blooming beautifully the first year and then never blooming much after that. By comparison, early flowering types such as Carlton and Ice Follies (the two most popular varieties in the world) multiply and get better year after year and they bloom heavily each spring. Unfortunately, there isn’t much that we can do to get the first group to change its ways.
GARDENING
Current Publishing

‘One of the highest honors’ Work by co-owner of Carmel’s BEHN Gallery selected for World Photographic Cup

The Winter Olympics have ended, but the U.S. is still competing against the world in artistic endeavors. The World Photographic Cup pits Team USA against the best photographers from 35 countries, and Carmel-based resident and business owner Roben Bellomo has been chosen to be a part of the American team for the third time in five years.
CARMEL, IN
Gresham Outlook

East County rabbits, children hop into Easter weekend

Cottontails venture out from burrows as local residents anticipate fun holiday weekend.There's a spring in the step of East Multnomah County residents as everyone, including furry neighbors, hop into Easter weekend. With plenty of fun events on the horizon — go obj:61874:online} for a full list of local activities — even the critters along the Springwater Corridor Trail are looking forward to a visit from the Easter Bunny. This cottontail rabbit was bouncing along in Fairlawn Cemetery Saturday morning, April 9. Wildlife photographer Carol Zyvatkauskas recommends walking slowly and quietly along any hedgerows to best spot rabbits and bunnies — including the blackberry brambles along the Springwater, where rabbits will venture out if they feel safe. Cottontails are found across the country and are recognizable by their stubby white tails. They are sociable animals within their peer group, and unlike other rodents, they eat while on all fours. Don't expect to spot many during windy East County days. Like humans, they prefer to bundle up inside their burrows on breezy days because the wind interferes with their hearing capabilities. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Current Publishing

Carmel couple’s donation helps promote The Northwood Idea

As a proud alumnus of Northwood University, Don Gottwald is a strong supporter of The Northwood Idea. “I’m looking for ways to expose these principles to more people,” the Carmel resident said. “The idea of bringing some of the tenets of The Northwood Idea to an online audience like other institutes have done, we could reach a wider audience.”
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Letter: Has Carmel become a bit too much?

As a Carmel resident for over 25 years, yes it has. What was once a nice city that had both a peaceful feel and yet fine amenities and services has simply become “too much.”. Overdevelopment of the Monon Greenway has turned what was once a pleasant stroll into a...
CARMEL, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy