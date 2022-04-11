ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Extra Innings: No. 1 Vols' dream season continues, but SEC West looks like a race to the bottom

By Joe Cox
saturdaydownsouth.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no question that a dozen games into the SEC baseball conference season, the story of the year is Tennessee. Winners of 23 games in a row, and absolutely indisputable as the best team in the nation, Tennessee isn’t just ahead of the field, it’s ahead of the entire history of...

www.saturdaydownsouth.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

ESPN Predicts 5 Teams Will “Underperform” This Season

College football’s spring season is wrapping up, which means the 2022 regular season will be here before you know it. ESPN recently held a roundtable with its college football analysts heading into the start of the 2022 regular season. The ESPN analysts are picking five teams to “underperform” next...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Breaking: Georgia Is Losing 2 Former 5-Star Recruits

Georgia is losing two former five-star offensive linemen recruits, per a report from Matt Zenitz of On3. Zenitz originally reported that Amarius Mims had entered the transfer portal before adding Clay Webb to the report. Both players are coming off their second year with the Bulldogs. Mims is one of...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
South Carolina State
actionnews5.com

Missing former Tigers football player found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Memphis Tigers football player who was reported missing Tuesday was found in the hospital after a car crash in Georgia according to his family. Jeremy Boyland Jr.’s mother reported him missing to Memphis Police Tuesday morning. According to the police report, she last saw...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Tuscaloosa News

5-star running back Richard Young reveals top seven, including Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State

Lehigh (Florida) five-star running back Richard Young trimmed his list of potential suitors significantly Sunday morning, revealing a top seven on Instagram and Twitter. Young rushed for 1,755 yards with 20 total touchdowns last season, leading the Lightning to a regional semifinal appearance in Class 7A. Young has rushed for 3,591 yards in three varsity seasons.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Report: Five-Star Freshman Forward Entering Transfer Portal

Fresh off an SEC Tournament triumph, Tennessee’s men’s basketball program could lose one of its top underclassmen. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, five-star forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield has entered the transfer portal. Huntley-Hatfield started 13 of 35 games played as a freshman, averaging 3.9 points and 3.0 rebounds...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jud Fabian
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Malik Benson lists Arkansas in Top-11

One of JUCO’s hottest prospects from the Class of 2023 is getting closer to naming his next destination. Malik Benson, a wide receiver from Hutchinson Community College in Lansing, Kan., listed his top-11 college choices over the weekend, with Arkansas making the cut. Blessed🙏🏿 @recruitgf pic.twitter.com/uDbzHLwVk9 — Malik (Leek) Benson (@Leek_leek5) April 9, 2022 Offers from Power Five programs have come in droves for Benson following a season that saw Benson reel in 43 catches for 1,229 yards and 11 touchdowns, especially those from the Southeastern Conference. Out of his top-11, seven of those hail from the SEC. Arkansas jumped into the sweepstakes on February 28, two days after Oregon offered, and four days after Auburn, Tennessee, and South Carolina made their offers. At the time of Arkansas’ offer, Benson had fielded offers from 13 power five teams. Since then, Florida, Florida State, Alabama, Penn State, LSU, West Virginia, and Oklahoma have hopped on the trend. Joining Arkansas in Benson’s top-11 are Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, LSU, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon and Tennessee. More Arkansas recruiting!Barry Dunning: The ultimate teammate
ARKANSAS STATE
The Spun

Michael Sam Has Landed A Coaching Job: NFL World Reacts

Former Missouri Tigers standout Michael Sam, who came out before the 2014 NFL Draft, has landed a new coaching job. Sam, a standout pass rusher for Missouri, came out as gay following the conclusion of his collegiate career. The 2013 SEC Defensive Player of the Year was a 7th round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the then-St. Louis Rams.
COLUMBIA, MO
The Spun

College Basketball’s Leading Scorer Announces Decision On Next Year

Bryant University guard Peter Kiss, the leading scorer in the nation this year, has announced his decision for the 2022-23 season. Kiss, who turns 25 years old in May, will opt to pursue professional opportunities rather than come back to school for his final year of eligibility. This closes the book on Kiss’ college basketball career, which covered six seasons and three schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball America#Sec West#Race To The Bottom#College Baseball#Sec#Ut#Drew Beam#Era#Gbo#Oth#Beatmizzou#Tennessee Baseball
The Spun

Alabama 5-Star Running Back Announces Transfer Destination

Alabama has been killing it in the transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide doesn’t always add players. Sometimes they lose them to other schools. Former Alabama running back Camar Wheaton, who entered the portal earlier this year, announced his commitment to SMU this afternoon. Wheaton is a Garland, Texas...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

A Major College Coach Is Emerging For The Lakers Job

With Frank Vogel on his way to the unemployment line, the Los Angeles Lakers will need a new head coach. While fans may be clamoring for a proven winner in the NBA, one up-and-coming college basketball coach is getting mention as a candidate. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
NCAA
hypebeast.com

Up Close With the Air Jordan 6 "Georgetown" PE

Special player exclusive sneakers are expected to be gifted to the colleges that Jordan Brand sponsors every year, and lately it’s been the Air Jordan 6 that has been focal silhouette. So far, the model has been fashioned for Jordan’s alma-mater UNC, University of Oklahoma and UCLA, and now Georgetown University‘s variation has been unveiled.
BEAUTY & FASHION
saturdaytradition.com

Scott Frost comments on Nebraska offense, transfer QBs after spring game

Nebraska coach Scott Frost designs the Cornhuskers’ Red-White spring games as a show for the fans. “It’s the culmination of spring for us,” Frost said in his postgame press conference. “I just wanted to see some guys have a chance to play in front of the fans. What an awesome fan base we have for that many people to show up early in the spring to watch, and the environment. It’s great to be around them. … Today was just kind of showcasing some of that to the fans and finishing off spring the right way.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Has A Clear Top 3 Schools

Five-star quarterback Arch Manning is the most coveted recruit in the class of 2023. The latest member of the Manning quarterbacking lineage has his choice of any school he wants. While experts are split on what school he’ll ultimately choose, it does seem like there are three programs that have...
FOOTBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy