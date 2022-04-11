ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

NCAA baseball rankings: Sizzling No. 1 Tennessee leads 5 SEC teams in Baseball America poll

By Keith Farner
saturdaydownsouth.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTennessee remained No. 1 in the latest Baseball America poll on Monday as the Vols continue to shred SEC competition. The latest was a sweep of Missouri, as they improved to 31-1 overall and are off to a 12-0 start in SEC play, the best in conference history....

www.saturdaydownsouth.com

