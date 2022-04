CHICAGO — Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced Tuesday there would be no charges in two deadly police-involved shootings that occurred last year. Adam Toledo,13, was shot and killed by Chicago police officer Eric Stillman in March 2021 during a foot chase in Little Village. Video footage of the shooting showed Stillman shooting Toledo once in the chest around 2:30 a.m. on March 29 in the alley of the 2300 block of South Spaulding.

