City Council members pushed back on key tenets of the NYPD’s new crime fighting strategies and demanded justification for its multibillion-dollar budget at a hearing Friday. The discussion, part of ongoing preliminary budget hearings this month, came as the rate of violent crime has risen in the city, prompting Mayor Eric Adams and the NYPD to push for a more aggressive approach to policing. But some Council members, while not expressly pushing to “defund the police" -- a term that's proven divisive -- said they were concerned that billions of dollars to finance the NYPD could be used instead for social services. They argue such reallocations to other city agencies could also increase safety on the streets and in the subways.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 25 DAYS AGO