Flock Of Dimes – “Go With Good”

By James Rettig
Stereogum
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, Jenn Wasner announced a new collection of Flock Of Dimes tracks, Head Of Roses: Phantom Limb, which includes some demos, live performances, covers and new songs recorded around the time of...

www.stereogum.com

Pitchfork

In Dimes We Trust

Mike Dimes is a hip-hop nomad in multiple senses. Part of a military family, he moved across the southeastern and western United States as a child before settling in his birth state of Texas. Dimes originally dreamed of pursuing a career in basketball, but a latent interest in poetry and an influx of rap influences—everyone from 50 Cent and Tupac to A$AP Rocky and Joey Bada$$—pushed him toward music. His 2021 debut DLOG, released while in college for business management, put him in the same field as artists like Kenny Mason and Grip: lyrically minded spitters comfortable over just about any kind of beat. DLOG’s sample platter of sounds could be hit-or-miss, but Dimes’ steely confidence and flow switch-ups kept the songs on track.
Stereogum

Porridge Radio – “The Rip”

Back in February, the cathartic Brit-rockers Porridge Radio returned with the announcement of their new album Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky . At the time, they also shared the appropriately titled “Back To The Radio,” which topped our list of favorite songs that week. Today, they’re back with another song.
Stereogum

Cola – “Water Table”

Back in November, the great post-punk group Ought announced they were no more. But, former Ought members Tim Darcy and Ben Stidworthy also announced they’d formed a new band called Cola alongside US Girls/Weather Station drummer Evan Cartwright. In February, Cola returned with news of their debut album Deep In View and shared lead single “So Excited.” Today, they’re back with another one.
Stereogum

Empress Of – “Save Me”

Since her 2020 album I’m Your Empress Of, synthpop performer Lorely Rodriguez has hopped on tracks with other artists, notably last year’s “Note To Self” by Jim-E Stack, “Love In Reverse” by MNDR, and “Vacío” by Jarina De Marco. Now, Rodriguez is sharing her first new music of 2022 in the form of a dramatic, orchestral song called “Save Me.”
Person
Jenn Wasner
Stereogum

Melody’s Echo Chamber – “Alma”

Later this month, the French psych-pop great Melody Prochet, better known to most of us as Melody’s Echo Chamber, will release Emotional Eternal, her third album. Prochet recorded the LP with Dungen’s Reine Fiske and the Amazing’s Fredrik Swahn, the same collaborators who worked with her on 2018’s Bon Voyage, her last album. We’ve already posted the early tracks “Looking Backward” and “Personal Message,” and now Prochet has shared a new song called “Alma.”
BobVila

12 Bulbs to Plant in the Spring for Showstopping Summer Blooms

Add drama to flower beds and patio containers with colorful summer flowering bulbs. Depending on your planting zone, some summer flower bulbs may require a little more work than the typical spring bulb because they are tender perennials that won’t survive freezing temperatures. If you want them to bloom again next summer, you’ll have to dig them up in the fall and store them through the winter until spring, which is when to plant summer bulbs.
Stereogum

Pink Floyd – “Hey Hey, Rise Up!”

Hey, a new Pink Floyd song! As explained in a Guardian story Thursday, guitarist David Gilmour and drummer Nick Mason — the core remaining Floyd members since Roger Waters’ departure in 1985 — have come together to record their first new song since the sessions for 1994’s The Division Bell. Although outtakes from those sessions became the final Pink Floyd album The Endless River in 2014, the new “Hey Hey, Rise Up!” is the first new Floyd composition in 28 years.
The Guardian

Starwatch: April pink moon to coincide with Passover moon

This Saturday there will be the first full moon of northern spring. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the traditional name for the April moon is the “pink moon”. It derives from the fact that at this time of year in eastern North America, the Phlox subulata wild flower comes into bloom, spreading carpets of pink flowers across the ground.
#Flock Of Dimes
Stereogum

This Week’s Callin Me Maybe Will Be Extremely Misty

It’s a huge release week, and we’re digging into some of its hugest releases on the next episode of Callin Me Maybe, our live podcast on the Callin platform. Headlining this discussion will be Chloë And The Next 20th Century, Father John Misty’s grand return after four years away. Ryan Leas, who wrote today’s insightful Premature Evaluation of the record, and I will hash out our feelings about this perplexing document Josh Tillman has given us. We’ll also dig into Wet Leg’s self-titled debut and the first of two new Jack White albums dropping this year, Fear Of The Dawn. A review of that last one will drop before the episode airs Thursday at 4:30PM ET. Join us here and bring your own opinions to share.
Stereogum

We Unleashed Our Father John Misty, Wet Leg, & Jack White Takes On The New Callin Me Maybe

This New Music Friday is a big one. Among the many, many noteworthy new releases are albums from the beloved yet polarizing trio of Father John Misty, Wet Leg, and Jack White. After publishing our reviews of all three, Ryan Leas and I hopped on Callin to further expound on them in this week’s Callin Me Maybe. We also took some FJM-centric listener calls, including a report from his London release show and a question about how his new Chloë And The Next 20th Century compares to Lorde’s forgettable Solar Power. Listen to the episode here.
Stereogum

Joan Shelley – “The Spur”

Though Joan Shelley has popped up on other people’s songs in recent times, it’s been three years since she put out an album of her own. Now, she’s ready to unveil the followup to 2019’s Like The River Loves The Sea. Her new collection is called The Spur, and it’s out in late June.
Stereogum

IDK & Kaytranada – “Taco”

Last year, Maryland rapper IDK released his sophomore album USEE4YOURSELF featuring guest spots from Offset, Young Thug, Lucky Daye, MF DOOM, and more. Today, IDK has released his first new music of 2022: a jazzy number produced with Kaytranada called “Taco,” which also has a black-and-white video. Referencing...
Stereogum

All Things Go Fest Announces Lorde, Mitski, Lucy Dacus, & More For 2022

The DMV-area music festival All Things Go has revealed its 2022 lineup. Lorde will headline the one-day event, and there will also be performances by Mitski, Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus, Bleachers, King Princess, Bartees Strange, Hippo Campus, Peach Pit, MICHELLE, and more. All Things Go will take place on October...
Stereogum

Premature Evaluation: Father John Misty Chloë And The Next 20th Century

God’s Favorite Customer felt like the end of the story Josh Tillman had been telling as Father John Misty. He’d undergone a hallucinogenic rebirth and introduced listeners to his new persona on 2012’s Fear Fun; he’d shown us that acerbic skeptic flailing through romantic convulsions and succumbing to domestic bliss on 2015’s I Love You, Honeybear; he’d presented the sprawling decline of human civilization on 2017’s Pure Comedy; and, finally, he’d faced down the personal reckonings of 2018’s God’s Favorite Customer. In six years, Josh Tillman released four of the most celebrated and divisive albums in the loosely defined “indie sphere.” Along the way, he also became a love-him-or-hate-him character — nimbly dancing around interviews and press narratives until he’d taken it about as far as it could go and then, in yet another about-face in a career full of them, going totally silent and letting the music of his fourth album speak for itself. It made the end destinations of God’s Favorite Customer, a life imploding and a man reassembling the pieces, all the more resounding.
Stereogum

Watch Olivia Rodrigo Cover Avril Lavigne & Veruca Salt At Portland Tour Opener

Up until last night, most of Olivia Rodrigo’s live sets had been awards-show performances or short little one-off gigs. After all, Rodrigo only has one album, and that album is only like half an hour long. But Rodrigo is also a sensation, and now she’s finally become a touring act. Last night, just after winning Best New Artist at the Grammys, Rodrigo kicked off her Sour tour at Portland’s Theater Of The Clouds, and she filled out her setlist by honoring a couple of her alterna-pop predecessors.
Stereogum

Panda Bear Shares Ambient Track Rejected By Calm App

Over the past few years, the relaxation app Calm has commissioned pieces from the likes of Keith Urban, Moses Sumney, Sam Smith, and Toro Y Moi to soundtrack their meditation exercises. Today, Panda Bear (aka Animal Collective’s Noah Lennox) shared a link on his mostly inactive Twitter account that points to a download of a 17-minute ambient track that he describes as being rejected by the Calm app. Check it out below.
Stereogum

Tim Kasher – “What Are We Doing”

Cursive’s Tim Kasher has been rolling out his new solo album Middling Age since the release of “I Don’t Think About You” in February. A couple weeks back we heard him team with punk lifers Laura Jane Grace and Jeff Rosenstock on “Forever Of The Living Dead.” And now, with the album just days away, he’s back with single #3.
