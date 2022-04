It looks like Czapek & Cie‘s showing at Watches and Wonders was a huge success as the independent watch brand has just announced that it will be closing its order book for one year for all orders for the Antarctique Passage de Drake and Antarctique S models. Since its re-launch in 2015, with the intent of re-establishing the name of Francois Czapek, the brand has seen a loyal following with increased demand for the Antarctique model — this was also spurred on by several winning collaborations and limited dial variations like the Viridian Green dial with Fratello, Roaring Forties, and Abyss edition release.

