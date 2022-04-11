ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Jockstrap – “Concrete Over Water”

By Tom Breihan
Stereogum
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe arty and ambitious London dance-pop duo Jockstrap has been on the come-up lately, and we posted their single “50/50” late last year. Today, they’ve followed that track with a vast, operatic new track called...

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

Flock Of Dimes – “Go With Good”

Last month, Jenn Wasner announced a new collection of Flock Of Dimes tracks, Head Of Roses: Phantom Limb, which includes some demos, live performances, covers and new songs recorded around the time of last year’s full-length Head Of Roses. We’ve already heard “It Just Goes On” from it, and today Wasner is sharing another one of the collection’s brand new tracks, “Go With Good.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Empress Of – “Save Me”

Since her 2020 album I’m Your Empress Of, synthpop performer Lorely Rodriguez has hopped on tracks with other artists, notably last year’s “Note To Self” by Jim-E Stack, “Love In Reverse” by MNDR, and “Vacío” by Jarina De Marco. Now, Rodriguez is sharing her first new music of 2022 in the form of a dramatic, orchestral song called “Save Me.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Emma Ruth Rundle – “Imbolc Dawn Atop Ynys Wydryn. Ice Melts As The First Resplendent Rays Of Spring Pour Over The Horizon”

Emma Ruth Rundle has just been churning out music recently. In late 2020, she teamed with Thou for the great May Our Chambers Be Full. She returned late last year with her next solo album, Engine Of Hell, and just last month she released an EP called Orpheus Looking Back that corralled a few remaining tracks from those sessions. Today, she’s back with the announcement of EG2: Dowsing Voice, the sequel to her 2011 instrumental album Electric Guitar One.
MUSIC
LiveScience

Meet 'Horridus,' one of the most complete Triceratops fossils ever found

A massive Triceratops that died 67 million years ago left behind a near-complete skeleton that is among the most intact ever found. Nicknamed "Horridus" after the species name (Triceratops horridus), the fossil, which is about 85% complete, made its public debut on March 12 at Melbourne Museum in Australia in the new exhibit "Triceratops: Fate of the Dinosaurs," representatives said in a statement.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rough Trade#Farringdon
yankodesign.com

This prefabricated modern cabin is clad in black and hidden in plain sight on Colonia’s coast

Nestled in the coastal woods of Colonia, Casa ZGZ is a prefabricated, single-story cabin that’s clad in black to hide the modern home in plain sight. Montevideo-based architecture firm iHouse constructs prefabricated homes using the latest dry construction methods currently trending on the international stage. With only 70 days to build a home for Conrado, an Uruguayan living in London, on his family’s property in Colonia, iHouse was well-equipped to take on the project. Formed by the merging of two modules, Casa ZGZ was constructed offsite and then installed on the family’s property in just five days.
VISUAL ART
dornob.com

Meteorite is a Mysterious 3-Story Black Cabin in the Forests of Finland

There’s something otherworldly about this jet black cabin emerging from the canopy of a dark Finnish forest, its roofline rising to an irregular point. Fittingly, design studio Ateljé Sotamaa named it “Meteorite,” conjuring mental pictures of a space rock that crash-landed and then revealed itself to be hollow, its interiors just waiting to be explored.
VISUAL ART
Stereogum

Pink Floyd Releasing First New Song In 28 Years To Benefit Ukraine

A new Pink Floyd song will be out at midnight tonight. As The Guardian reports, “Hey Hey, Rise Up!” was inspired by a video of Andriy Khlyvnyuk, singer for the Ukrainian band BoomBox, singing the century-old Ukrainian protest song “Oh, The Red Viburnum In The Meadow” in military fatigues outside St. Sofia Cathedral in Kyiv. Floyd guitarist and singer David Gilmour, who teamed with BoomBox for a 2015 performance in London benefitting Belarus Free Theatre, was inspired. He ended up sampling the recording of Khlyvnyuk, turning it into the first new Pink Floyd track in 28 years.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Stereogum

Pink Floyd – “Hey Hey, Rise Up!”

Hey, a new Pink Floyd song! As explained in a Guardian story Thursday, guitarist David Gilmour and drummer Nick Mason — the core remaining Floyd members since Roger Waters’ departure in 1985 — have come together to record their first new song since the sessions for 1994’s The Division Bell. Although outtakes from those sessions became the final Pink Floyd album The Endless River in 2014, the new “Hey Hey, Rise Up!” is the first new Floyd composition in 28 years.
MUSIC
Fortune

This resort is a modern-day oasis nestled away in the highest desert on earth

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. After strict lockdowns but stellar vaccination rates among its population, Chile reopened to tourists in late 2021 and is poised for a tourism resurgence. Among one of the most breathtaking and adventure-filled destinations in the South American country is the Atacama Desert, the driest and highest nonpolar desert in the world.
LIFESTYLE
Stereogum

Porridge Radio – “The Rip”

Back in February, the cathartic Brit-rockers Porridge Radio returned with the announcement of their new album Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky . At the time, they also shared the appropriately titled “Back To The Radio,” which topped our list of favorite songs that week. Today, they’re back with another song.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch The Strokes Play “Under Cover Of Darkness” For The First Time In Six Years

The Strokes were supposed to play Brooklyn’s Barclays Center this past New Year’s Eve, just like they did as 2019 tipped over into 2020. Due to a COVID surge spurred on by the omicron variant, the show was postponed, but it finally took place Wednesday night. They even did a pretend countdown to the new year before their encore, as they should. No reason not to displace time when you’re out there having sloppy, nostalgic fun.
BROOKLYN, NY
Stereogum

Stream Syd’s Lovely New Album Broken Hearts Club

It’s been five years since Syd, formerly of Odd Future and still of the Internet, released her debut album Fin. Today, she’s finally followed that LP with her new one Broken Hearts Club. Syd co-wrote and co-produced every song on the album, and she’s said that it charts a relationship from its euphoric beginning to its sad end. The new album features appearances from Kehlani, Smino, and Lucky Daye, but its focus is always on Syd’s own soft, laconic murmur of a voice. The album’s sound is lush and pillowy, and on first listen, it feels like the best neo-soul record I’ve heard in a long time.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Grace Ives – “Lullaby”

Grace Ives, an alum of the Best New Bands class of 2019, is following up her breakout 2nd with a new album called Janky Star, which she co-produced with Justin Raisen. Last month, she previewed it with “Loose,” and now she’s back with “Lullaby,” a sticky-sweet song about finding comfort in familiarity. “I watch that movie ten times a day/ I can recite it, you press replay,” she sings in the chorus. Watch a video for it below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

S. Carey – “Sunshower”

Later this month, S. Carey is releasing his first new album in four years, Break Me Open. He’s shared the title track and “Waking Up” from it already, and today he’s sharing one last single, “Sunshower,” which blooms into something extremely pretty and textured. “Daily, I still feel the silk sunshower,” Carey sings. “Dripping salt your eyes my soft/ sunflower I don’t know myself before I knew you.” Watch a video for it below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Tess Parks – “Do You Pray?”

The London-based psych rocker Tess Parks has some great song titles. Her upcoming And Those Who Were Seen Dancing has already yielded the singles “Happy Birthday Forever” and “Brexit At Tiffany’s,” and today she adds “Do You Pray?” It’s a swirling storm of a song built around a heavy, bluesy classic rock groove that will likely appeal to fans of Parks’ longtime collaborator Anton Newcombe. “We went dancing all of last year,” Parks rasps under her breath, while also interpolating a couple traditionals you may recognize.
THEATER & DANCE
Stereogum

Portishead Playing First Concert In Seven Years To Benefit Ukraine

Portishead, British masters of sexy desolation, have not played a live show since they rocked Spain’s Benicàssim Festival back in 2015. (Portishead haven’t released any music in longer than that, but that’s a whole other story.) Next month, though, the group will return to the stage for a small benefit show in their Bristol hometown. Perversely enough, Portishead aren’t even headlining that show. IDLES will top the bill for the show, which is raising money for War Child’s efforts in Ukraine.
WORLD
Stereogum

The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week (the eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight). This week’s countdown is below, and you can listen to a playlist of all our 5 Best Songs on Spotify. Happy Father John Misty Day...
MUSIC
Stereogum

La Neve – “Rough Music”

This week, Downtown Boys’ Joey La Neve DeFrancesco is releasing a new La Neve EP, History Solved. Its title track and “Soft Power” were already put out as singles, and today we’re getting one more before the whole thing is out on Friday. “Rough Music” is a clanging, propulsive dance track. Check it out below.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy