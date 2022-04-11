Visalia councilman keeps fight for new aquatic center alive

For years, one Visalia councilmember has been pushing for a community pool to be brought to town.

Greg Collins, an avid swimmer, advocate and former coach, has been constantly working and reworking on plans for an aquatic center — something he believes Visalia desperately needs.

"Aquatics are big in the community," Collins said. "If Visalia prides itself on quality of life ... it takes a number of recreational facilities to really enhance the quality of life in the community."

So far, Collins has been unsuccessful in his endeavors, but that hasn’t deterred him from pushing forward.

More recently, Collins presented a breakdown of costs and location for the proposed aquatic center during a joint city council, Visalia Unified and College of the Sequoias board meeting at the end of March.

The potential costs associated with the pool have varied from report to report. A 2019 report prepared by the Visalia Parks and Recreation Department estimated construction costs would run anywhere between $12 million and $15 million.

That estimate has already decreased.

The most recent report estimates the cost for an aquatics center would cost around $10 million. Arch Pac Aquatics, the firm providing the potential cost breakdown, estimates it will also cost the city around $210,000 annually to maintain and operate the pool.

Collins has already secured $500,000 from the California Water Service for the naming rights of the aquatics center that would go toward maintenance costs, if the pool is approved.

To cover some of the other costs associated with building and maintaining the aquatics center, Collins suggested the city team up with Visalia Unified School District, and perhaps College of the Sequoias and Central Valley Christian.

While some city leaders have balked at the idea, others have supported the concept.

“I think we need to seriously consider some sort of public swim option for the community,” Councilwoman Liz Wynn said. “The high school pools are very busy and it would be great to have recreational use to teach swimming, aerobics and exercise for all ages.”

The proposed location for the California Water Aquatics Center is near ImagineU off of East School Avenue and North Burke Street.

"This particular location creates a number of opportunities," Collins said. "It would accommodate folks who want to participate in public swim."

The competition pool includes 20 swimming lanes, spanning 50 meters by 25 yards with a shallow end allowing for swimming lessons and water aerobics, while the zero-entry splash pool is designed for handicapped and younger children.

Several swim and water polo coaches have voiced their support for a new pool due to the already high demand amongst athletes as well as casual swimmers. According to a report prepared by Visalia’s recreation department, around 5,400 people used Visalia pools in 2017.

One coach attending the meeting explained that whenever a campus pool goes down, students are forced to split pool time between schools, making things difficult for athletes.

If approved, the aquatics center could host a plethora of events, Collins said. This includes swim meets, age group swim meets, state championship swim meets (at the high school and junior college level), water polo tournaments, as well as triathlons.

Visalia's aquatic history

The first pool in Visalia — the Natatorium — was built in 1896 near the northeast corner of Main and Santa Fe streets.

The city’s nearby Water Works Plant helped fill the pool spanning 85 feet long and 30 feet wide and included a suspended trapeze and two springboards.

Since the Natatorium's inception, Visalia has welcomed numerous pools to the town. The Plunge, located near the Convention Center off of Acequia and Bridge, was installed in 1939, followed by Recreation Park in 1950 — before it was demolished in 1986.

Mt. Whitney High school was the first to add a pool to its campus in 1958, followed by Golden West and Redwood in 1985 and 1987, respectively. El Diamante was the last to add a pool to its campus in 2007.

Pools throughout Tulare County

Porterville and Lindsay, in southeast Tulare County, also have municipal pools. Tulare removed its pool after earthquake concerns prompted costly repair quotes.

The Lindsay Wellness Center, developed in the early 2000s, features a competition pool that features a shallow end used for swimming classes. During the summer months, the swimming pool is open and used nearly all day long.

Porterville’s municipal pool is located at Murry Park and features a 137-foot slide, a one-meter diving board, lap swim area and dive tank. The pool — built in the 1970s and renovated in 2005 — is open from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Tulare Joint Unified voted in November to add an aquatics center to its Mission Oak campus. Current plans for the center include a snack bar, warm-up and competition pool.

The pool at the Meitzenheimer Community Center in Tulare closed within the decade, forcing people to look elsewhere to swim or splash pads that the city installed at Del Lago Park.

