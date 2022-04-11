ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Croydon, PA

One dead after goose causes Pennsylvania motorcycle crash

By Bill Shannon
WBRE
WBRE
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dDdZr_0f5i6kCJ00

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A motorcyclist was killed Friday in eastern Pennsylvania after police said a goose hit them in the head, causing a head-on crash with an SUV.

The crash happened April 8 at State Road and River Road in Croydon, Pa. The driver was on a Harley Davidson just before 9 a.m. when a goose reportedly came flying out of the woods, hitting the motorcyclist in the head.

Man flees police, throws toilet from roof of apartment building

Bristol Borough Police said the goose caused the motorcyclist to side-swipe a car before running head-on into a Toyota Highlander SUV. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time, according to the report.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Details on father causing two children to go missing

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lock Haven officials are releasing new details regarding an incident where a father caused his two children to go missing for two days. According to Lock Haven Police Department, on April 5 around 8:00 p.m., Sean Michael Hendershot Jr. took his two children, ages 6 and 2, out for dinner.   […]
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WBRE

Two arrested after police discover $12,320 worth of drugs

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested two people after investigators say they found over 100 bags of synthetic marijuana and other drug paraphernalia worth $12,320. According to the Scranton Police Department, Amber Benjamin and Nicholas Caramanno were arrested after officers search their residence for active warrants on possession of a controlled substance. Investigators say they […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Police: Hughestown ‘drug house’ closed

HUGHESTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hughestown police executed a search warrant at a “drug house” which resulted in one arrest. Police say they executed a search warrant at a house in the 100 block of Division Street in Hughestown. While searching the house police found 2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and related packaging material. 33-year-old […]
HUGHESTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

2 Extricated From Crumpled Car, Taken To Trauma Center In Deadly Lehigh Valley Crash (PHOTOS)

Two victims were extricated from a crumpled car and taken to a nearby trauma center following a deadly Tuesday afternoon crash in the Lehigh Valley, authorities said. Emergency crews responding to the crash on Freemansburg Avenue near Linden Street in Bethlehem Township found a vehicle that had slammed into a wall and telephone pole shortly before 12 p.m., the Nancy Run Fire Company said.
BETHLEHEM, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
City
Croydon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Daily Voice

Fatal Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

Police, firefighters and EMS crews were called to a fatal crash in Gloucester County, authorities said.The crash occurred after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16 on Kings Highway at West Tomlin Station Road in East Greenwich Township, initial reports said.An unconfirmed report said that one v4ehicle w…
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
abc27 News

Victim identified in Dauphin County crash

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash on PA-147 early Wednesday morning. The Dauphin County Coroner’s office and police responded to the multi-vehicle crash on PA 147 northbound between the beginning of PA – 147) and Peters Mountain Road in Reed Township around 4:40 a.m. State […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goose#Motorcycle Crash#Police#Traffic Accident#Wtaj
The Independent

Mother-of-four falls to her death in front of husband while hiking Utah cliff

A hiker fell to her death in front of her husband while walking in the Utah wilderness, police said.The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that Candice Thompson, 26, of Richfield, Utah, died in hospital that evening after falling between 75 and 100 feet from a cliff.Ms Thompson and her husband had been hiking in an area known as the "Bull's Head", with local search and rescue (SAR) officers receiving a distress notice at 1pm."At the time her husband was with her and called 911 while running to try to get to her," the sheriff's office said of Ms...
ACCIDENTS
WDVM 25

Police warn of new phone scam after 2 Troopers killed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvanians are being warned of a phone scam that is pretending to raise money for the families of two troopers killed Monday in a crash on Interstate 95. Pennsylvania State Troopers Association (PSTA) President David Kennedy warned about scammers reaching out to pretend to raise the money for the families of […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
MyChesCo

Do You Know Her? Help Police ID Identity Theft Suspect

UPPER SOUTHAMPTON TWP, PA — The Upper Southampton Township Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a woman believed to have committed identity theft. Authorities state that on March 3, 2022, the above pictured female was recorded accessing the front porch of a residence located on the 1200 block of Hilltop Road in Upper Southampton Township, Bucks County, Pennsylvania. It is believed the female was looking for a package purchased using a fraudulently opened credit card in the homeowner’s name.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Man Was High On Mushrooms When Coworker Killed Him In PA Cabin: DA

What a family believed was a “modern-day lynching,” appears to have been a case of a hallucinogenic drug trip turned deadly, authorities say. Peter Bernardo Spencer, 29, of Pittsburgh, was found dead in the front yard of a home his coworkers had rented and invited him to in Rockland Township on Dec. 12, at 2:26 a.m. by state police, according to a release by the Venango County district attorney’s office in January.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Police Search for Suspect Wanted in Multiple Shootings

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department announced that it is seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection to multiple shooting incidents in West Philadelphia. Detectives state that three shooting incidents occurred at the Westpark Apartment complex in West Philadelphia between March 1st, 2022, and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

WBRE

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy