ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

NFL Mock Draft: Falcons Trade Down, Fill Multiple Needs

By Timm Hamm
Falcon Report
Falcon Report
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IYNXu_0f5i6jJa00

The Falcons have so many needs to fill in 2022, trading down to gain extra picks might be a good idea

The rebuilding Atlanta Falcons have a virtual plethora of needs right now . But one of the biggest talked about needs is at wide receiver. With the suspension of Calvin Ridley, the departure of Russell Gage in free agency, or the fact that they've yet to replace the traded Julio Jones, the receivers room is thin in Atlanta .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XyuHz_0f5i6jJa00

Calvin Ridley

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sgza6_0f5i6jJa00

Julio Jones

Andrew Nelles Tennessean via IMAGN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3to9l5_0f5i6jJa00

Russell Gage

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Holding the No. 8 overall pick in this month's NFL Draft creates an opportunity. An opportunity to trade down to a lower pick while also making your team better.

Atlanta should be concerned about drafting the best players available while at the same time, addressing the biggest needs on the field. Now is the season for mock drafts, and we constantly see different mocks from different media outlets picking a wideout for the Falcons.

The Sporting News released its latest first-round mock draft on Monday and suggested the Falcons trade the No. 8 pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for the No. 20 pick, the No. 52 pick, and the No. 84 pick.

Alabama's Jameson Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PuL5k_0f5i6jJa00

Marcus Mariota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jR1as_0f5i6jJa00

Arthur Smith

The long-time publication then suggests Atlanta picks Alabama receiver Jameson Williams at No. 20:

The Falcons will have defense somewhat on their mind to help coordinator Dean Pees, including tackle and linebacker. But after moving down thanks to the Steelers, they can address their big offensive need with Calvin Ridley suspended, Russell Gage leaving in free agency and Julio Jones long gone. Williams would give them a No. 1 for offensive-minded coach Arthur Brown in the big playmaking style of A.J. Brown for new QB Marcus Mariota.

The second- and third-round picks gained in the trade would allow the Falcons to add more players , most likely on defense, to help accelerate the re-tooling they're currently undergoing.

Team to beat in the NFC (; 1:48)

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dwayne Haskins’ Last Public Message To Wife Is Crushing

After the tragic death of Dwayne Haskins at just 24-years-old, the late quarterback’s final public message to his wife was brought to light over the weekend. Kalabrya Haskins last Instagram post was a series of couples photos posted on Valentine’s Day this past February. And one of the most prominent comments was the former Steelers QB’s:
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Predicts 5 Teams Will “Underperform” This Season

College football’s spring season is wrapping up, which means the 2022 regular season will be here before you know it. ESPN recently held a roundtable with its college football analysts heading into the start of the 2022 regular season. The ESPN analysts are picking five teams to “underperform” next...
COLLEGE SPORTS
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
The Spun

Ranking The 3 Most Likely Teams For Colin Kaepernick

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick wants back in the National Football League, though he’s yet to receive serious interest from a team. The free agent quarterback, who last played in the NFL in 2016, has been showing off his skills at private workouts and during halftime of Michigan’s spring game.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
Distractify

What Is Dwayne Haskins' Cause of Death? Here Are the Tragic Details

Prayers up! Dwayne Haskins, best known as the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was just 24 years old. Dwayne was also a 2018 Heisman Trophy finalist at Ohio State University. His death was announced on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Article continues below advertisement. Fans have taken to...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Mariota
Person
Julio Jones
Person
A.j. Brown
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back, Cowboys Coach Dies At 52

A former NFL running back and Dallas Cowboys assistant coach passed away at the age of 52 on Sunday night. Gary Brown, who starred collegiately at Penn State before playing in the National Football League, died in his hometown of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. “Former Dallas Cowboys running back coach Gary Brown,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Man acquitted recently for killing NFL football player Mario Addison’s brother shot and killed in Alabama

Just two months ago, Darrius Deveal Frazier, 25-years-old was acquitted in January of capital murder in the 2019 slaying of the brother of an NFL football player. According to AL.com, a Jefferson County jury, after two days of deliberation, decided Frazier fired in self-defense when he killed 27-year-old Gjamal Antonio Rodriguez and wounded Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Dedria Johnson, more than two years ago. Rodriguez was the brother of NFL lineman Mario Addison who played at Troy University and then for the Carolina Panthers. He now plays for the Buffalo Bills.
ALABAMA STATE
Click10.com

NFL grieves after Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dies on I-595 in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Investigators are trying to figure out how 24-year-old NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins died on Saturday morning on Interstate 595 in Broward County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Haskins died on the westbound lanes of I-595 near the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The driver of the dump truck that troopers believe struck him waited for authorities to arrive.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
The Spun

Emmitt Smith Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Star

Like Emmitt Smith, Rayfield Wright was a Pro Football Hall of Famer and legendary member of the fraternity of former Dallas Cowboys. Wright made six Pro Bowls and earned first-team All-Pro three times as an offensive tackle for Dallas from 1967-79. Last week, he lost his life at the age of 76 after being hospitalized for a seizure.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Nfl Mock Draft#Atlanta Falcons#Imagn Russell Gage#The Sporting News#The Pittsburgh Steelers
The Spun

Terrell Owens’ Message For Colin Kaepernick Is Going Viral

No NFL team has shown legitimate interest in Colin Kaepernick, who’s hoping to play football for someone this season. Someone else has, though. Former NFL star Terrell Owens, who’s playing in the Fan Controlled Football League, wants the free agent quarterback to join him. “I feel like he...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Jason Garrett Lands New Job: NFL World Reacts

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has landed a new gig and no, it’s not coaching-related. Garrett is going to be a television analyst on NBC Sports for its inaugural USFL season coverage. The league is set to kick off this Saturday, Apr. 16 and its regular season...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former NFL Player Michael Sam Lands Coaching Job

Michael Sam will return to the gridiron for his first coaching job. The former Missouri pass-rushing standout, who became the NFL’s first openly gay player when drafted by the Rams in 2014, is going overseas to the European Football League. As relayed by Dave Matter of the St. Louis...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Celebrates Her Birthday

Happy birthday, Natalie Buffett. The girlfriend of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrated birthday No. 25 this weekend. She shared a photo of herself celebrating on Instagram. “25🤍,” she wrote. Dak and Natalie have been dating for a couple of years. They reportedly met in Texas, where Natalie...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Girlfriend Of Bill Belichick

It’s Bill Belichick’s birthday week. The legendary NFL head coach turns 70 years old on April 16. Tributes across the NFL world will surely be pouring in for the New England Patriots leader. Coach K already paid major respect to the future Hall of Famer. “I can’t get...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For Adam Schefter To Be Punished

Fans still aren’t happy with Adam Schefter after how he originally reported the Dwayne Haskins death over the weekend. In the tweet, Schefter talked about how Haskins struggled to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh before announcing his passing. Here’s the original tweet, which got deleted:. “Dwayne Haskins,...
NFL
Falcon Report

Falcon Report

Atlanta, GA
2K+
Followers
747
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Atlanta Falcons

Comments / 0

Community Policy