NFL Mock Draft: Falcons Trade Down, Fill Multiple Needs

The Falcons have so many needs to fill in 2022, trading down to gain extra picks might be a good idea

The rebuilding Atlanta Falcons have a virtual plethora of needs right now . But one of the biggest talked about needs is at wide receiver. With the suspension of Calvin Ridley, the departure of Russell Gage in free agency, or the fact that they've yet to replace the traded Julio Jones, the receivers room is thin in Atlanta .

Calvin Ridley Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports Julio Jones Andrew Nelles Tennessean via IMAGN Russell Gage Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Holding the No. 8 overall pick in this month's NFL Draft creates an opportunity. An opportunity to trade down to a lower pick while also making your team better.

Atlanta should be concerned about drafting the best players available while at the same time, addressing the biggest needs on the field. Now is the season for mock drafts, and we constantly see different mocks from different media outlets picking a wideout for the Falcons.

The Sporting News released its latest first-round mock draft on Monday and suggested the Falcons trade the No. 8 pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for the No. 20 pick, the No. 52 pick, and the No. 84 pick.

Alabama's Jameson Williams Marcus Mariota Arthur Smith

The long-time publication then suggests Atlanta picks Alabama receiver Jameson Williams at No. 20:

The Falcons will have defense somewhat on their mind to help coordinator Dean Pees, including tackle and linebacker. But after moving down thanks to the Steelers, they can address their big offensive need with Calvin Ridley suspended, Russell Gage leaving in free agency and Julio Jones long gone. Williams would give them a No. 1 for offensive-minded coach Arthur Brown in the big playmaking style of A.J. Brown for new QB Marcus Mariota.

The second- and third-round picks gained in the trade would allow the Falcons to add more players , most likely on defense, to help accelerate the re-tooling they're currently undergoing.