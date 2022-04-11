ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pirates' Bryse Wilson: Settles in after early trouble

Wilson allowed three earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out two across four innings in Sunday's win over...

CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Drew Ellis: Moved to minors

The Diamondbacks optioned Ellis to Triple-A Reno on Monday. Arizona swapped him off the 28-man active roster in favor of another backup infielder in Yonny Hernandez, who offers the ability to more defensive positions. Ellis is largely limited to playing the two corner-infield spots, and he was unable to take advantage of the early playing time that was extended to him while Josh Rojas (oblique) opened the season on the injured list. In three games with Arizona, Ellis went 1-for-8 with four strikeouts.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Eight total bases Tuesday

Ramirez went 3-for-5 with a triple, a grand slam and six total RBI in Tuesday's win over the Reds. He was also caught stealing. Ramirez tripled on a blooper to shallow left-center, the result of Nick Senzel and Tommy Pham colliding in the outfield. His grand slam in the ninth, which broke the game open for Cleveland, was no cheapie. Ramirez is batting .429 in the early going.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

White Sox's Michael Kopech: Works four frames

Kopech allowed one run on two hits and two walks over four innings in Sunday's win over the Tigers. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision. Kopech coughed up an RBI triple to Victor Reyes in the second inning but kept the Tigers off the board otherwise. He started in four of his 44 appearances last season and never threw more than five innings in a single outing. The White Sox look to finally be stretching him out as a full-time starter after he missed the entire 2019 and 2020 seasons. Kopech is lined up to face the Rays at home next week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Sits in series finale

Iglesias is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Dodgers, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Iglesias started at shortstop the first two games of the season and will head to the bench after going 1-for-6 with an RBI and two strikeouts. Garrett Hampson will take over at shortstop and bat ninth for Colorado.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Angels' David Fletcher: Lands on injured list

Fletcher was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left hip strain. Fletcher exited Monday's game against the Marlins and will be sidelined for at least the next 10 days after being diagnosis with a strain. It's unclear how long the 27-year-old will be out, but he'll be eligible to be activated for the April 22 game versus Baltimore. Tyler Wade and Jack Mayfield should see most of the action at shortstop in his absence, which could also result in more playing time at the keystone for Matt Duffy. However, Andrew Velazquez will start at shortstop Tuesday after being promoted from Triple-A Salt Lake.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Sitting Monday

Arozarena will sit Monday against Oakland, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Arozarena started all three games in the opening series against the Orioles, grabbing three hits. The Rays will turn to their depth throughout the season to give the regulars plenty of rest, however, and it's Arozarena's turn to sit this time around. Josh Lowe will get the start in left field.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Padres' Javy Guerra: DFA'd by San Diego

Guerra was designated for assignment by the Padres on Tuesday. Guerra surrendered four earned runs over two innings during his lone appearance of the season Sunday against the Diamondbacks, and he won't retain his spot on the Friars' 40-man roster. San Diego claimed Kyle Tyler off waivers in a corresponding move.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Daniel Bard: Blows save chance

Bard (1-0) allowed a solo home run in the ninth inning to blow the save, though he also was awarded a win, Monday against Texas. Bard entered the game in the ninth inning with a one-run lead. He retired the first two batters he faced but allowed a pinch-hit solo home run to Willie Calhoun to blow his first save of the season. The Colorado offense picked him up one inning later, so Bard did manage to secure a win despite the stumble. Though early, Bard has been used in each of the Rockies' save situations to this point in the campaign, so he appears to be the preferred closer.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Padres' Jurickson Profar: Out of Tuesday's lineup

Profar is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Giants. Profar has started four of the first five games of the season and is 5-for-14 with two homers, three walks, seven RBI and two runs, but he'll take a seat for Tuesday's contest. Matt Beaty will man left field for the Friars.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Hutch Post

Wind Surge lose in extra innings Saturday

Wichita, KS – Simeon Woods Richardson impressed through five and two third innings for the Wind Surge on Saturday night, but Tulsa rallied to defeat Wichita 3-2 in ten innings. The two teams remained scoreless until the third inning. Left fielder DaShawn Keirsey took first base on a wild...
WICHITA, KS
WGAU

Diamond Dogs take two of three in series in South Carolina

The 17th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs claimed an SEC road series with a 13-9 victory over South Carolina Sunday at Founders Park in front of a crowd of 6,024. Georgia (24-8, 8-4 SEC) jumped ahead 5-0 in the first, sending eight Bulldogs to the plate. With one out, Georgia collected four straight singles with Connor Tate and Parks Harber driving in runs for a 2-0 lead. Then, senior Chaney Rogers smashed a three-run home run to cap the scoring off freshman right-hander Aidan Hunter. In the fourth, the Bulldogs sent nine men to the plate and extended their lead to 8-0. Georgia scored three runs on one hit, an RB-double by Acton, plus a bases-loaded walk to Parks Harber and a wild pitch by Brett Thomas.
ATHENS, GA
CBS Sports

Angels' Brendon Davis: Playing regularly at Triple-A

Davis (side) went 2-for-5 with an RBI for Triple-A Salt Lake in Sunday's 7-1 win over Tacoma. Davis nursed a side injury late in big-league camp before he was optioned to Triple-A on March 28, but he's looked healthy for the start of the minor-league season. Over six games for Salt Lake, the infielder is slashing .391/.444/.435 with five RBI and three runs across 27 plate appearances.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Sitting Sunday

Kiermaier is not in Sunday's lineup against the Orioles. Kiermaier is out of the lineup after starting the team's first two games, during which he went a combined 1-for-6 with a double and run scored. Manuel Margot rejoins the lineup after sitting Saturday, and he will play center field while batting ninth.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Not starting Sunday

Yastrzemski is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Miami, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Yastrzemski is 0-for-5 with a walk to begin the season and will take a seat with southpaw Trevor Rogers starting Sunday's series finale. Heliot Ramos, Mauricio Dubon and Austin Slater will start from left to right in the outfield for San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

