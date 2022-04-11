Pirates' Bryse Wilson: Settles in after early trouble

The 17th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs claimed an SEC road series with a 13-9 victory over South Carolina Sunday at Founders Park in front of a crowd of 6,024. Georgia (24-8, 8-4 SEC) jumped ahead 5-0 in the first, sending eight Bulldogs to the plate. With one out, Georgia collected four straight singles with Connor Tate and Parks Harber driving in runs for a 2-0 lead. Then, senior Chaney Rogers smashed a three-run home run to cap the scoring off freshman right-hander Aidan Hunter. In the fourth, the Bulldogs sent nine men to the plate and extended their lead to 8-0. Georgia scored three runs on one hit, an RB-double by Acton, plus a bases-loaded walk to Parks Harber and a wild pitch by Brett Thomas.
