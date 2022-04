Newman is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals. Pittsburgh and St. Louis are concluding their four-game series with a matinee contest, so Newman is likely just getting a breather for the start of a seven-game week for the Pirates. He started at shortstop in each of the first three games of the season, going 3-for-12 with two doubles and an RBI while slotting in fifth, ninth and sixth in the batting order. Hoy Park will draw the start at shortstop Monday, but Newman appears to be fairly secure in an everyday role in the middle infield.

