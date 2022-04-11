ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Kelsea Ballerini ‘devastated’ after testing positive for COVID, Kane Brown to help fill in at 2022 CMT Music Awards

By Monica Rivera
 1 day ago

Less than 24 hours before the start of the 2022 CMT Music Awards, Kelsea Ballerini , who was set to co-host alongside actor Anthony Mackie, has been replaced by a new in-person host, Kane Brown due to a positive COVID test.

Ballerini took to social media to share the news with fans explaining the situation in a video.

“Alright friends, I have some bad news and I have some good news,” she said. “The bad news is that a couple days ago, I tested positive for COVID and the CMT Awards are tonight. So, unfortunately, I cannot be there in person anymore and I am devastated. I am gutted.”

She continued, “The good news is that I’m feeling a lot better — a lot better — and the incredible CMT family and my team have brought part of the CMT set to my house, to my little bubble, and set it up to where I can still host and perform. It is certainly not what we had expected, or planned for but we are doing out damn best. I will still see you tonight on the awards and let’s make some lemonade together out of these very bitter lemons.”

Extra reports Kane Brown will handle all in-person hosting duties so Mackie doesn’t have to go it alone. Hosting won’t be new to Brown, who co-hosted the CMTs with Ballerini in 2021.

Tune into the show t onight as it airs live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena at 7PM CT / 8PM ET on CBS.

