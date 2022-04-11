Kelsea Ballerini ‘devastated’ after testing positive for COVID, Kane Brown to help fill in at 2022 CMT Music Awards

Less than 24 hours before the start of the 2022 CMT Music Awards, Kelsea Ballerini , who was set to co-host alongside actor Anthony Mackie, has been replaced by a new in-person host, Kane Brown due to a positive COVID test.

Ballerini took to social media to share the news with fans explaining the situation in a video.

“Alright friends, I have some bad news and I have some good news,” she said. “The bad news is that a couple days ago, I tested positive for COVID and the CMT Awards are tonight. So, unfortunately, I cannot be there in person anymore and I am devastated. I am gutted.”

She continued, “The good news is that I’m feeling a lot better — a lot better — and the incredible CMT family and my team have brought part of the CMT set to my house, to my little bubble, and set it up to where I can still host and perform. It is certainly not what we had expected, or planned for but we are doing out damn best. I will still see you tonight on the awards and let’s make some lemonade together out of these very bitter lemons.”

Extra reports Kane Brown will handle all in-person hosting duties so Mackie doesn’t have to go it alone. Hosting won’t be new to Brown, who co-hosted the CMTs with Ballerini in 2021.

Tune into the show t onight as it airs live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena at 7PM CT / 8PM ET on CBS.

