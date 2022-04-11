ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Henderson County reports 20 new COVID cases; Kentucky cases plummet 62.7%

By Mike Stucka
The Gleaner
The Gleaner
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45xYIK_0f5i50yt00

Kentucky reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 3,277 new cases. That's down 62.7% from the previous week's tally of 8,796 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Kentucky ranked 18th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 20.8% from the week before, with 238,885 cases reported. With 1.34% of the country's population, Kentucky had 1.37% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 34 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Henderson County reported 20 cases and two deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 21 cases and three deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 13,812 cases and 159 deaths.

Union County reported four cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported one case and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 4,332 cases and 56 deaths.

Webster County reported one case and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported three cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 3,904 cases and 48 deaths.

Across Kentucky, cases fell in 89 counties, with the best declines in Pulaski County, with 203 cases from 473 a week earlier; in Wayne County, with 64 cases from 301; and in McCreary County, with 16 cases from 193.

Kentucky ranked 38th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 65.9% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 77.2%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Kentucky reported administering another 24,608 vaccine doses, including 3,471 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 17,220 vaccine doses, including 3,615 first doses. In all, Kentucky reported it has administered 6,435,039 total doses.

Within Kentucky, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Montgomery County with 824 cases per 100,000 per week; Nicholas County with 798; and Taylor County with 796. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Laurel County, with 329 cases; Jefferson County, with 269 cases; and Scott County, with 260. Weekly case counts rose in 27 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Jefferson, Taylor and Laurel counties.

In Kentucky, 173 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 329 people were reported dead.

A total of 1,318,950 people in Kentucky have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 15,161 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 80,396,250 people have tested positive and 985,504 people have died.

Kentucky's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, April 10.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 710
  • The week before that: 668
  • Four weeks ago: 954

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 38,444
  • The week before that: 37,242
  • Four weeks ago: 48,172

Hospitals in 19 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 16 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 26 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Anita Durairaj

This Kentucky ghost town used to belong to the Cherokees

The Old Southern Cherokee of Scuffletown and HendersonPicture by Chief Manfox, Southern Cherokee Nation of Kentucky; Wikimedia; Public Domain image. Scuffletown is the name of a ghost town located by the Ohio River in Henderson County in Kentucky. Its origin goes back to 1800 when a Shawnee man named Jonathan Thomas Scott opened a tavern with his full-blooded Cherokee wife.
KENTUCKY STATE
Healthline

Why COVID-19 Cases May Continue to Decline in the United States

New COVID-19 cases, as well as deaths and hospitalizations, continue to decline in the United States. Experts say this trend could stifle a resurgence of COVID-19 cases this summer. They say the United States’ vaccination rate and the number of cases here during the Omicron have built up a healthy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WKYT 27

All Ky. counties green on state COVID map except one

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re continuing to track the pandemic in the commonwealth. The state just released that map on Friday. Every county is green except Anderson County, which is yellow. As of this past Monday, the state’s positivity rate was 1.97%.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henderson County, KY
Health
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
County
Henderson County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
Henderson County, KY
Government
KISS 106

Strange Mystery Animal Spotted by Ohio River in Kentucky

Photos have surfaced of an unusual-looking animal that was spotted recently near the Ohio River in Owensboro, Kentucky. The poor thing looks like it is having a rough go at life. In fact, it is having such a rough time, that we are not even 100% sure what kind of animal it is. Although, we do have an educated guess...
OWENSBORO, KY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State With the Worst Gun Laws

Gun sales, using the FBI’s Firearms Background Check as a proxy, reached 38,876,673 in 2021. That was down from 2020. Still, gun sales in most years since 2010 have risen year over year. The issue of gun control is challenging in the United States, not just because so many guns are sold each year, but […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Gannett#Three Deaths#Usa Today Network#Johns Hopkins University#Union County
WKYT 27

Ky. teacher resigns after controversy over message on classroom board

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An Estill County teacher has resigned after writing a message on his classroom board. Tyler Morgan was a music teacher at West Irvine Intermediate School, which teaches third through fifth grade students. He posted a photo of the message on his Facebook page. It reads, “You are free to be yourself with me. You matter.” The message included a rainbow flag and rainbow colors:
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
WOWO News

Handgun Permit Requirements No Longer Needed To Carry Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Monday that eliminates the license requirement to carry a handgun across the Hoosier state, despite initial opposition State Police Superintendent Doug Carter who was initially appointed by the Holcomb. Carter’s opposition were largely due to safety concerns.
INDIANA STATE
WLWT 5

Plant once considered extinct now flourishing in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A plant that was once considered to be extinct is now flourishing thanks to help from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The rare plant, called the running buffalo clover, is now officially off the endangered species list thanks to the work from ODNR. “This is...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Anita Durairaj

Kentucky's richest twins were once known as the Doublemint twins

According to Money Inc, some of the richest people in Kentucky include a pair of twins. The Kentucky twins are Patricia and Priscilla Barnstable (see picture here). The twins are ranked in the top ten of Kentucky's richest. They are ranked in the ninth and tenth position respectively as of 2021 rankings from Money Inc. Patricia Barnstable has a net worth of $16 million and her twin has a net worth of $1.1 million.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVF

'We are heartbroken at the news': Body of missing Kentucky coal miner found

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The body of a missing Kentucky coal miner was found Monday evening in Harlan County. James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch, Kentucky while working at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Holmes Mill. Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say Brown was killed when a roof collapsed Sunday evening about 14,000 feet into the mine where he was working.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
The Gleaner

The Gleaner

478
Followers
373
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Henderson, Ky., and the tri-state area from the The Gleaner.

 http://thegleaner.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy