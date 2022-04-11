Henderson County reports 20 new COVID cases; Kentucky cases plummet 62.7%

Kentucky reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 3,277 new cases. That's down 62.7% from the previous week's tally of 8,796 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Kentucky ranked 18th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 20.8% from the week before, with 238,885 cases reported. With 1.34% of the country's population, Kentucky had 1.37% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 34 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Henderson County reported 20 cases and two deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 21 cases and three deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 13,812 cases and 159 deaths.

Union County reported four cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported one case and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 4,332 cases and 56 deaths.

Webster County reported one case and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported three cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 3,904 cases and 48 deaths.

Across Kentucky, cases fell in 89 counties, with the best declines in Pulaski County, with 203 cases from 473 a week earlier; in Wayne County, with 64 cases from 301; and in McCreary County, with 16 cases from 193.

Kentucky ranked 38th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 65.9% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 77.2%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Kentucky reported administering another 24,608 vaccine doses, including 3,471 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 17,220 vaccine doses, including 3,615 first doses. In all, Kentucky reported it has administered 6,435,039 total doses.

Within Kentucky, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Montgomery County with 824 cases per 100,000 per week; Nicholas County with 798; and Taylor County with 796. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Laurel County, with 329 cases; Jefferson County, with 269 cases; and Scott County, with 260. Weekly case counts rose in 27 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Jefferson, Taylor and Laurel counties.

In Kentucky, 173 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 329 people were reported dead.

A total of 1,318,950 people in Kentucky have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 15,161 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 80,396,250 people have tested positive and 985,504 people have died.

Kentucky's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, April 10.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 710

The week before that: 668

Four weeks ago: 954

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 38,444

The week before that: 37,242

Four weeks ago: 48,172

Hospitals in 19 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 16 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 26 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.