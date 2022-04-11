Gary Brown, Former Giants Running Back, Dies at 52

Former Giants running back Gary Brown died at 52 years old on Sunday. Prior to his passing, Brown was in hospice care in Pennsylvania.

Brown’s NFL career began after graduating from Penn State and joining the Houston Oilers from 1991 to 1995. During this time, he managed to clock in a 1,000-yard rushing season. Then in 1997, he signed on with the San Diego Chargers. The following season, he joined the New York Giants for his final two seasons.

In 1998, Brown ran a career-high season of 1,063 yards. He played a full season for coach Jim Fassel. The next season was Gary Brown’s last as a player in the NFL. Afterward, he went on to become the running backs coach for Rutger’s University for one season, as well as the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys. Last season, he coached for the University of Wisconsin Badgers.

NFL Community Responds to News That Gary Brown Has Died

Following the news of Brown’s passing, members of the NFL community mourned the loss of the beloved running back and coach. Between his playing and coaching careers, Gary Brown has touched many lives.

“Gary Brown had a big heart partnered with a big smile and a big personality. His energy and spirit were infectious,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a statement. “He lit up every room he walked into and touched the lives of those who knew him in such a positive way. Everyone who knew him, loved him. He meant so much to the players he coached and the coaches he coached with. His love for his family, football and life was evident each day.”

Likewise, the New York Giants posted their own message of condolences on Twitter.

“We mourn the passing of Gary Brown, a great man who played for Big Blue for two years – including a 1,000-yard season in 1998. Once a Giant, Always a Giant,” the team wrote.

Of course, the University of Wisconsin, too, added its own message.

“‘Every day is a gift.’ Thank you, Coach GB. For the lessons, for the laughs, for everything you’ve given us. May you rest in peace,” the Badgers wrote.

Even a few of Gary Brown’s past neighbors chimed in, noting how big of a heart he had at a young age.

“[One] of the nicest guys ever, even as a kid. We grew up in the same town, Williamsport, and I used to babysit him. His parents were good people too. May his wife Kim, their children, his 2 brothers and extended family feel comforted as they grieve,” one person wrote.

Another agreed, “My wife and her family grew up next door to him and have nothing but wonderful things to say.”