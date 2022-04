Click here to read the full article. “Everyone evolves, I don’t evolve,” snarked Jonathan Banks today at Deadline’s Contenders TV about his character, ex-cop Mike Ehrmantraut between Breaking Bad and spinoff Better Call Saul. Then turning to the star on the latter show, Bob Odenkirk, Banks exclaimed, “I’ve been doing this professionally for 53 years and I’ve never seen anybody — I thought how can he pull this off?” “When Bobby Odenkirk came in to do Better Call Saul, the first episode he was nervous as a cat; he was dry-mouth, he lost his voice,” recalled Banks. “Ya know, he pulled this off. I’ve never seen...

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO